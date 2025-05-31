I am both humbled and amazed at the overflow of support for yesterday’s article, in which I announced I had a meeting with key White House personnel to present my most important research and findings gathered over the last four years. I did not go into that meeting expecting to be shrugged off, and I most certainly was not, but I had no idea how any of the men taking the presentation would respond to a boatload of new information related to several corrupted federal election cycles. After all, I’ve seen one Republican official after another show no interest whatsoever in moving forward with actionable election reforms once presented with convincing evidence, or a mandate from President Trump himself to get something, anything, done. From Allegheny County GOP Chair Sam DeMarco, in a response blowing off a concerned voter who showed him my work:

He’s not taking into account 2020 was the first year with mail-in ballots so Democrats had 50 days to get out their vote.

Oh, yes indeed, Mr. Demarco, I am. It is one of the three pillars of disenfranchising voters from participating in fair elections, and is worth hundreds of thousands of unearned “votes” in the Keystone State:

Impact on Pennsylvania’s 2020 election caused by Act 77 (2019)

Yes, there are still some Republicans out there who think decrying third-world, crooked election practices publicly puts them at risk of losing votes, when in fact the practices themselves yield opposing ballots in such high numbers there aren’t enough real voters left over to make up the difference, depending where you live. I made it clear in my presentation that we are now engaged in contests to produce the most ballots, rather than garner the most votes.

I was thrilled with the reactions and responses of those in attendance. This wasn’t the Arlington cocktail club Republican Party, acting as if running the right school board candidate in the September special election will turn the tide in Virginia and kickstart a major coalition shift on the East Coast. I was left with three key reasons to believe that we remain in the best, most actionable window of time to make a huge dent in election corruption:

I. It Is Personal

Even though the case can be made that we have a better chance to restore our country with President Trump having survived (politically and literally) the stretch between the 2020 and 2024 elections, giving us the most favorably shifted Overton Window in generations, than we did with Trump simply gliding to 2020 victory, there’s still a vendetta to be settled.

Many in the President’s political orbit fought, bled, and worked themselves to death through a contrived emergency (COVID-19) to paddle upstream against a system designed to produce one result – Joe Biden with 81 million plus ballots and an unseated populist administration that, like the rest of us, had no idea the election system could be weaponized the way it was in 2020. Think about it like British cavalry in 1914 saddling up their horses and charging headlong into… a nest of German machine guns. Likewise, the fight in 2020 was inherently unfair, and despite greener pastures and an alert electorate today, no excuse in the world rids the air of the stench of 11-3-2020 and the ensuing weeks.

Bloomberg sets the stage for the “red mirage”

Bloomberg was on the job months before the election setting the expectations for a “red mirage.” It happened exactly as they hinted it would, and the media collusion aspect of election manipulation was frequently noted during the meeting Thursday.

In any classic western, the bad guys don’t just get away with smacking the girls around, burning property, and cheating at card games. They always wound up tied to the horse, getting dragged around town, and dealt with appropriately. In a country starved for justice, I can’t imagine moving on from 2020 is in the playbook, and recent comments from President Trump confirm this sentiment.