Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced his 2026 run for John Cornyn’s U.S. Senate seat yesterday. Paxton is a grassroots legend and has become a beloved figure since assuming his current office in 2015. Most MAGA diehards were disappointed when he was not offered a spot in the Trump 47 administration, but with yesterday’s news, it is most likely this Senate challenge was anticipated by President Trump.

Earlier this year, I provided a brief overview of the 2026 midterm races, and while the U.S. House poses an uphill climb for Republicans, the Senate provides an opportunity to expand the majority, and swapping out Cornyn for Paxton would be a welcome change for most in the Trump camp.

Cornyn’s Freedom Index score hovers at 62% lifetime over a Senate career spanning more than two decades; interestingly, Cornyn’s two worst Congresses were the two in which Trump was in office the first time around, 2017-18 and 2019-2020, when he posted 43% and 27% ratings, respectively – almost like he was trying to foil the Trump agenda as the senior U.S. Senator from the state most would consider King of the Republican States at the time.

Attorney General Paxton reads Captain K’s Corner, and without speaking for him directly, I will just assume he has the following three reasons among the most likely ones that align with his coming victory over Cornyn in the Republican Senate Primary next year.

I. Paxton Wins on the Issues

Paxton had my support at Texas v. Pennsylvania, the 2020 suit filed with the Supreme Court that alleged Pennsylvania’s miscarriage of its own election laws led to the disenfranchisement of Texas’s 38 electors. It was a brilliant case eventually joined by 20 other Attorneys General. Unfortunately, the Court decided not to hear the case, and it was dismissed.

AG Paxton is the most significant of major Republican officials at the statewide level to stick with his guns on the election integrity/election fraud issue, mincing not a single word when discussing it with Tucker Carlson, and going as far to make it a staple of an address to the Heritage Foundation in 2023. I recommend you watch that bold speech in full. Cornyn, on the other hand, saw no evidenceof anything wrong with the 2020 election, even when its fresh stench hung over the nation in November 2020 (most likely because he didn’t want to look for it).

Supporters of Paxton will also note his fierce defense of the unborn, 2nd Amendment Rights, and his pursuit of aggressive border security solutions. Like any good Texan, Paxton opposes federal overreach and put his money where his mouth is by launching over 50 suits at the Biden administration. In the U.S. Senate, he is likely to favor this same approach and respect the rights of the Texans who will have put him there.

II. He’s Beaten the Machine Before

While Texas may gush out Republican electoral votes (which it has done in every presidential election since 1980), Republican politics are fractured and recent Speakers of the House have been elected on the backs of Democrats, including the most recent outgoing Speaker, Dade Phelan.