One of the most common questions I’ve received over the past four years is, “How can I get involved?”

This question refers to getting involved in reversing the decline of American civilization, and is often accompanied by:

· “I’m just a grandma.”

· “I’m still in high school.”

· “I’m an old and broken-down veteran.”

· Any other description used to set lower expectations.

I’m here to tell you that some of the most inspiring people I’ve met while fighting the battle for election integrity have been people who once fell into these categories – like Terianne from Minnesota, Joe from Arizona, or the Harding kids from Texas – who have all found themselves engaged in spreading liberty and changing hearts and minds.

You need not be a mega-influencer or someone speaking at public events every other night to move the needle; in fact, I’ve made the point repeatedly that without people fighting the day-to-day battles across every town and county in the country, you could have an army of influencers and fail to dent the anti-American machine that funds its way to wearing down its enemies (We the People) and crushing their rights.

Here are 10 things any American can do to get involved in planting freedom seeds and securing a better future for themselves and those they love:

I. Show Up Locally

Get online and check out your city or county’s website. They will post their meeting schedules online and will list the time and place of each one. There may be different rules for speaking, but you are more than welcome to attend these meetings and give your opinion in front of the officials holding them. It shouldn’t take a societal crisis for people to want to show up at these, and letting officials know you’re watching them is a very effective means of deterring bad policies from taking root. Being effective here requires you to…

II. Get Educated

It’s not enough to have deeply held opinions about hot-button issues. Make sure you are familiar with your rights and have read the U.S. Constitution and other founding works. You’ll find most of the corrupt officials in our country today are unfamiliar with the rights described within those documents. Spend time every day examining content through trusted publications and learn how to spot the narratives intended to erode American freedoms subtly over time. Required reading, as far as I’m concerned, is The Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates.

III. Support Patriot Business

Cancellation from the workforce or private business is a major fear that prevents many from engaging in emboldened activism. While public sentiment is slowly changing, it is important to realize many patriots require financial support to stay afloat and continue the battle effectively. Those of you reading this journal understand that I’m supported by those of you who sign up as paying members, and you all have steakhouses, bookstores, hardware stores, and other businesses that are owned and operated by freedom-loving men and women who get blotted out by big corporations when they come to town with their low profit models and big brands. Where you put your money says a lot about how successful the fight for liberty will be in your hometown.

IV. Tend Your Own Garden

Kids, if you have them in your life, are blank slates that naturally love to explore and soak up all kinds of amazing knowledge. They only default to screens and time-wasting activities as a backup to natural stimulation and curiosity, in the event they go unfulfilled. I’ve taken my children on work trips with me to places like the Alamo, Pearl Harbor, the World Trade Center, and many national and state parks of significance. While you may be constrained from traveling like that, you can always enjoy documentaries, movies, and literature with them that shapes their minds. Our early founders devoured books at a young age, and given the right content, so will your kids or grandkids. This will shape their minds for the future – a truly valuable investment in the fight for freedom.

V. Challenge Your Church

Americans know the church has abdicated its duty to challenge evil, usually out of fear for losing protections against taxation. I wrote about the damage caused by these weak, disengaged pastorswho refuse to stand up against the rage mobs just last week. While churches don’t need to turn themselves into Republican Party registration centers, they should have firm, unshakable positions about the sanctity of life and support pragmatic, common sense solutions that cripple human trafficking and end societal evils like illegal immigration, which cripples the minority working-class they often insist are victims of discrimination. My belief is that America is exactly where she should be given the unwillingness of so many pastors to step up to the plate over divisive issues of the day. You may be the reason the church is forced to stand up and take a position by stirring your members to accountability. Buy your pastor a copy of The Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates and ask him to read it.

This admonition applies to people of all faiths.

VI. Organize Patriot Events

A lot of the events I’ve attended as keynote speaker happened with the cautionary statement “but we’ve never done something like this before” lingering as a dark, mysterious cloud over it. As can be expected, the person organizing the event was also organizing his or her first event, as was the case with Petra in Colorado in November 2023, or Joe in Payson, Arizona, in May 2022.

Look at the way rural America votes – yes, there is an appetite for get-togethers and action, but the financial risk and fear of failure (what if no one shows up?) often prevents these events from occurring. Just remember – nothing great comes from comfort zones. Many great American presidents were from small towns, and all it takes is for one person to catch fire at the right time and grow up to change the world. As a matter of comfort – I’ve rarely spoken to fewer than 40 people at any of my events since 2021. If you build it, they will come – ask your local patriot officials to speak and reach out to someone with a large following you know and you may be surprised at their willingness to make it happen at a fair price.

VII. Transform the Party

I realize a lot of people, me included, are jaded with the flagship Republican Party, especially after Ronna Romney McDaniel led the ship into the rocks for so many years and majorities everywhere have taken a soft-handed approach to pushing back against progressive advancement; however, the only valid vehicle in a two-party system for advancing the America First agenda remains the Republican Party.

Many of the most successful folks I know who have stepped up to assume a leadership role in the battle for liberty did so by becoming high-ranking members of their county Republican Party. Mitch Clemmons is an example of a hard charger fitting this mold in trying to reshape the Los Angeles County GOP. Your voice as a precinct committeeman or higher-ranking leader is essential for altering the trajectory of the GOP and ensuring its priorities are those the people need and want – fair elections, secure borders, wise trade policy, and non-interventionism, for starters. My advice, if you want to get political with it, is to check out Dan Schultz’s Precinct Strategy concept and get yourself plugged in.

VIII. Say “Yes” to Volunteering

Maybe you don’t have the time to commit to leadership, or you’re hedging bets about how deep you want to take it with the risk involved. That’s fine – we need rank and file members to help with basic, non-glamorous tasks. There is always a need for petition walkers, get-out-the-vote door knocking campaigns, hospitality, and putting unique skills to work. For example, my mapper, Jeff Pedigo from Mississippi, stepped up for me and met a critical need when he demonstrated how incredibly well he could make precinct maps depicting my election data. It turned into a paid opportunity for him, but it never would have had he not said “here I am, send me.”

The fight for freedom cannot succeed without patriots willing to help shoulder the load.

Conclusion

There is a place for everyone who is hanging around the train station wondering if they should get on or not. If you’re a man or woman of faith, then trust God with the next steps and say “yes” to getting involved. You will inevitably find yourself plugged in to where you are supposed to be.

The most important part of this is committing to get involved where you are and doing what you do well. Don’t allow this period of history to pass you by and find you choosing passivity over direct engagement.

