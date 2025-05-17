Yesterday, I arrived in the Tri-Cities of Washington, bringing much needed relief from the high heat of Arizona and allowing me a chance to shake some accumulated ring rust off this evening. I’ll be the keynote speaker for the Benton County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day Dinner and have an hour to make the case as to why the state is worth fighting for even when all the talking heads are yelling at conservatives to relocate to red fortresses.

U.S. House candidate Jerrod Sessler, a local businessman with a reputation for fighting the corrupt political establishment, made the case for me to keynote the event. Last night, we got together to discuss the current state of play, and we both agreed there is no option left but to reveal the corruption within this supposed “blue wall.” Likewise, I have recommended that the DOJ concentrate its efforts on breaking the stranglehold these states possess over the electoral process by specifically targeting Automatic Voter Registration and Universal Mail-In Voting, especially when it comes to the disenfranchising role these corrupt laws play in federal elections.

Washington is the ideal place to point out the corruption. What sort of state allows nonsense like this, which got so bad even the Seattle papers had to call it out last year?

Yes, tonight I’m speaking in Pasco, in Franklin County, for an event on behalf of the Benton County GOP. Benton County is right across the Columbia River, upon which Lewis and Clark once sailed on their way to the Pacific Ocean. These Tri-Cities, which include Richland and Kennewick, lie at the confluence of the Snake and Columbia Rivers, and are etched into the annals of American history as a place representing destiny, courage, and exemplary human achievement.

That exploring party risked everything to forge a path across the continent and arrive in the northwest. The sad result of unparalleled affluence, distraction, and indifference has been corrupt, tyrannical government that ignores the needs of vast swaths of the state with entirely different desired outcomes and views of what makes a government successful and honorable. It’s one thing to move – it’s another thing to be driven from the land.

We are Americans and hold the keys to the future our children will inherit. This fight isn’t about votes – it’s about someone, somewhere finding the way forward to expose the corruption of the most lawless states and create the opening people need to reverse the damage when the big break comes. The Washington media hate me, and for good reason. I’ve been heaving stones at their fragile glass election house for years, creating so much frustration for the beleaguered Seattle Times they mistakenly promoted me to Naval Captain, an advancement of three grades.

It’s easy to parachute into West Virginia or South Carolina and trash the left. It’s exhilarating to jump into occupied territory and do it. If you want to bring me to your backyard and talk sense about these seemingly insurmountable objects, feel free to reach out to skeshel@protonmail.com and give me your ideas. As for now – I’ll see you in the assembly area tonight:

