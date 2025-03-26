My task today is to break down President Trump’s first election-related executive order in the most succinct way possible. That means condensing a lot of verbiage and substance into information-packed nuggets stemming from the brief introduction I reeled off yesterday when the order was announced. From that piece:

Miller ticked off a few of the high points covered in today’s order: · Cuts down on illegals in the voter rolls by sharing data with DHS and requiring a citizenship question on the national voter registration form. · Cut EAC (Election Assistance Commission) funding for states running corrupt elections (it remains to be seen which criteria will be used to determine which states are corrupt) · Instructs Department of Justice to prosecute election crimes and foreign interference · Repeals Biden’s Executive Order 14019, “Promoting Access to Voting,” which engages government in voter registration and other items that corrupt elections

The order is broad, and most notably, isn’t the last one we are going to see from Trump as we strive to get something meaningful passed through legislation – namely the Make Elections Secure Act (MESA).

Without further ado, here is my point-by-point rundown of the “Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections” order, signed by President Trump on March 25, 2025, spanning 11 sections:

Section 1 – Purpose and Policy

Haymakers right out of the gate:

Despite pioneering self-government, the United States now fails to enforce basic and necessary election protections employed by modern, developed nations, as well as those still developing.

Trump’s order highlights other nations that do some things right, specifically Germany, Canada, Denmark, and Sweden. The latter two were noted for not counting late-arriving votes and limiting mail to those unable to vote in person. The order highlights the fact that many states abuse mail-in voting (there are 8 states that practice Universal Mail-In Voting, in which every registration has a ballot sent to it, regardless of whether it belongs to a real, living person.

Free, fair, and honest elections unmarred by fraud, errors, or suspicion are fundamental to maintaining our constitutional Republic. The right of American citizens to have their votes properly counted and tabulated, without illegal dilution, is vital to determining the rightful winner of an election.

Trump’s order calls out the dereliction of duty by the federal government to enforce election laws and prevent abuse by certain states. A key point arises when Trump’s order states his administration intends to ensure no late ballots are counted in federal elections, with mail-in related excuses no longer valid. The registration of illegal aliens and other non-citizens is brought up, as is another key point of truth:

Maintaining accurate voter registration lists is a fundamental requirement in protecting voters from having their ballots voided or diluted by fraudulent votes.

Trump closes the section by affirming that voters deserve elections that are “honest and worthy of the public trust,” and that he intends to lead us toward a system with a voter-verifiable paper record. I believe Section 1 is a great way to start the order off and justify what follows.

Section 2 – Enforcing the Citizenship Requirement for Federal Elections

This section requires the Election Assistance Commission (EAC), the body that provides oversight, funding, certification standards, and other items pertaining to federal elections, to require proof of citizenship when registering with the national mail voter registration form. This is no longer an “attestation” that one is a citizen, but something with a list of go-no go items for proof that must be verified.

Section 2 also lays out procedures and entities involved in identifying “unqualified” voters – the Department of Homeland Security, State Department, and Attorney General are prominent. They have roles designed to audit and evaluate voter rolls and assessing citizenship of voters.

This section is a common-sense driven portion, but I still believe that illegal aliens aren’t voting in significant numbers; I believe they are being voted for. They appear on voter rolls primarily because of motor voter and Automatic Voter Registration, especially when states pass laws allowing illegals to get driver’s licenses, and from there are dispensed a mail ballot that others harvest up, often for cash. This section addresses the symptom more than the root cause, which is faulty voter registration methodology.

Section 3 – Providing Other Assistance to States Verifying Eligibility

Section 3 provides guidance engaging the Commissioner of Social Security to use the SSN Verification Service, the Death Master File, and other databases to ensure voter rolls contain only those who are eligible and alive. This section tasks the Attorney General with prosecuting those who do not take steps to keep voter rolls in proper alignment, containing only eligible voters, and the Secretary of Defense with cleaning up UOCAVA (Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act) voting by verifying citizenship and determining eligibility to vote in each state.

This section is an accompaniment to Section 2 and sharpens the focus a bit to include others than illegals and non-citizens. UOCAVA is a low-key way elections are rigged without fanfare, and those ballots, which somehow went overwhelmingly for Biden in 2020 despite containing a large chunk of military votes, trickle in for days after Election Day. After reading through the complexity of Sections 2 and 3, I wonder if Stephen Miller has ever advised the President that North Dakota has no voter registration at all and has run arguably the cleanest elections of the entire Trump era. Why not cancel voter registration entirely?

Section 4 – Improving the Election Assistance Commission

The Election Assistance Commission (EAC) is a body created under the Help America Vote Act (2002) that provides oversight for federal elections, certifies equipment, and disperses funds to states. It consists of four bi-partisan commissioners who often wind up going to work for election vendors, calling into question their effectiveness and supposedly unbiased nature. The MESA bill proposes abolishing the EAC and replacing it with a group of voting systems, security, and technology experts, with the new organization called TRUST – Technical Review for United States Security and Technology.

However, since the EAC is with us for now, Trump’s order directs the EAC to cease funding states who refuse to comply with federal law, especially those set forth in Sections 2 and 3. They are also issued very important guidance that may be intended to signal a move to abolish electronic voting:

The amended guidelines and other guidance shall provide that voting systems should not use a ballot in which a vote is contained within a barcode or quick-response code in the vote counting process except where necessary to accommodate individuals with disabilities and should provide a voter-verifiable paper record to prevent fraud or mistake.

Guess which state spits out coding unreadable to the human eye? This mess:

The EAC is also given 6 months to establish new voting system certification standards honoring the text of this order. This section makes it clear Trump is expecting the EAC to function as more than a “stuck in the middle” group of babysitters unable to take a stand against out-of-control toddlers.

Section 5 – Prosecuting Election Crimes