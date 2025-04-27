Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher Warren Gardner's avatar
Christopher Warren Gardner
9h

I’m reading Chernow’s autobiography as we speak, so thanks for the recommendation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Capt. Seth Keshel
Tom Wigand's avatar
Tom Wigand
8h

>>I’ve taken a liking to print books once again and enjoy scribbling notes in the margins and building a personal library as opposed to stashing books on devices that constantly need to be charged, updated, and inevitably swapped out for new technology.

Two thoughts come to mind:

Shortly after the Amazon (Kindle's?) e-readers first came out, I read that they unloaded from users' devices copies of "1984" due to some copyright issue. So they could drain everything off of you machine, at will. Later, I read that they actually monitor what people read, where they read into books (if they don't complete them) and so on. All that turned me off to the idea of an e-reader, forever.

For a while I did use audiobooks to help pass the time when I was going for exercise walks. I found that my comprehension / retention wasn't anywhere close to what I experience with good old paper and ink. Plus my situational awareness while walking (e.g., hearing cars approaching) was greatly diminished. So I've stopped that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Capt. Seth Keshel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture