I’ve mentioned in the past that when I began writing on Substack more than three years ago, I never anticipated Captain K’s Corner would get the traction it has today. This journal, thanks to you readers, is ranked 77th in the U.S. Politics genre platform-wide and is read in 120 countries.

My world used to be much smaller. Everyone generally agreed with what I had as my own worldview growing up in the American Deep South - we were all, at least nominally, right-wing Americans with spiritual beliefs grounded in evangelical Christianity. This began to change first in college, then more in the military, and now at warp speed as I’ve been connected with people from all walks of life.

In short, I recognize not everyone receiving this Easter Sunday e-mail shares my religious beliefs, and that’s OK. Christians recognize Easter Sunday as the celebration of Christ’s resurrection, and celebrate an empty tomb as evidence that death had been overcome. This gives hope to Christians that they too can and will be resurrected, that earthly death is not the end.

The Gospel of Matthew tells a story about a man with leprosy who came before Jesus to be healed:

A man with leprosy came and knelt before him and said, “Lord, if you are willing, you can make me clean.” Jesus reached out his hand and touched the man. “I am willing,” he said. “Be clean!” Immediately he was cleansed of his leprosy. Matthew 8:2-3 New International Version

The man with leprosy had full faith in Christ (you can make me clean), and left it up to him to determine if healing him was within his will for his life. Conversely, you may recall that the Apostle Paul (in 2 Cor. 12:8) prayed for healing that wasn’t granted. When Jesus says “I am willing,” it symbolizes to me that He hears our requests today and still acts in accordance with what his will is for mankind.

I fully believe He is willing to extend grace, provision, and miraculous acts over this country, and other countries (for those of you reading in the 119 other countries that will get this email) today because of my full belief in Psalm 97:2:

Righteousness and justice are the foundation of his throne.

The governments of men are expected to deliver righteousness and justice. If you’ve not yet done so, I ask you to read The Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates to understand the vision for God-honoring government, which is likely something emergent churches that want to be loved by society steer clear from. Popular belief tells us to roll over and “obey government no matte what.” That couldn’t be further from the truth.

America, and most of the West, has fallen from grace because we’ve stopped being just. Our wars are no longer just, we exterminate the unborn by the millions, cultural lies have destroyed the traditional home, and men have too often refused to lead when and where they should. There are those of you who believe this, and like myself, have also fallen short. We’ve seen miracles in our time, and you saw one last summer in Butler, Pennsylvania, in which the course of the 21st century was preserved by a quarter-inch.

Harry Truman once said:

It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.

When we realize that it is up to God to act, we can then remember that He is most definitely willing to extend mercy and help us expose evil, because that is his nature and indeed his plan for government - righteousness and justice; however, the credit cannot be ours or sought for our own glory - it belongs to God, and in making his name great, the world as a whole is made great and believes and executes the things in government that would bring about true greatness and splendor, and the end of many evils plaguing our world today.

Three months into a new presidency, the natives have grown restless. Saboteurs, rogue courts, traitors, and cultural rot are as present as ever, no one significant has been arrested, and wise or just reforms have been resisted every step of the way. The enemy isn’t simply acknowledging the results of an election and slinking away, and if you’re a believer that God exists and is willing to show up in our times, you may consider taking the words of General Chesty Puller, USMC, who said this once when informed his force was surrounded, to heart:

Those poor bastards. They’ve got us right where we want ‘em. We can shoot in every direction now.

The nation, and what our ancestors knew of it, lies inside a tomb sealed off by a massive boulder, which symbolizes the impossibility of coming back from what was supposed to have us buried forever. It was always supposed to be this way, because if man could save himself, there would be no need for God to be God. He can orchestrate human events, He can roll the stone away, and He can give life where there was once destruction, disarray, and death to come for generations. In this way, the world will understand what can only be seen as a divine plan.

And this is why I fight on, one day at a time, with no capitulation and full belief that God does care about the fate of the nations and the events of men and is waiting to step in and make the changes only He can.

Happy Easter everyone. Death is not the end.

