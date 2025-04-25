Dear Representative Jason Crow,

From one Army veteran to another, even one Captain to another, please shut the hell up. I understand you’re following marching orders to shove yourself in front of every mainstream show possible to put a white male face with self-described moderate viewpoints on airport televisions, but you’re anything but moderate, and anything but competent.

I say this because veterans are supposed to give honest feedback to other veterans. I’m sure if someone forwards you this article, you’ll have your staffers consult their perverse sources of information for dirt on me, take to your perch, and talk about how real veterans don’t deny elections, or some crap like that. But here’s the deal – you’re the guy busy defending foreign gangs and their imaginary rights to anchor themselves in your district; I’m the guy who ran an end-around against the entire mainstream media forecasting industry, told them months out their polls were all wrong and my models were right, and hit it right on the money at an even 312 to 226 electoral vote tally, including my estimates for your specialty - which made you the first Democrat to ever represent your district – massive, coordinated election fraud. Don’t tell me you didn’t somehow get into office with any help from a corrupt, hedonist state that has Universal Mail-In Voting, ballot harvesting, and corrupt voter registration.

Your latest screwup is your Anderson Cooper appearance, in which you chose to gossip about Signal chat messages when you said nothing about Hillary Clinton’s storage of TS SCI information in her own private bathroom server. I supposed you’re entitled to your opinion, but it didn’t need to be wrapped in this bow:

I’ve served much of my life in defense of this country. My very first assignment taking the oath was as an Army Ranger. There’s very real threats facing this country. There are very real dangers that our troops go through every single day. And the fact that I do not have confidence now that any adults are in the room is very, very disconcerting, to say the least.

You don’t need to diminish the stature of the Army Rangers by associating yourself in public with them. They would most certainly find your stance on Tren de Aragua gang members appalling, especially since so much of what Rangers do on deployments involves gutting urban enemy strongholds and going door to door against deadly opposition, mowing down anything that so much raises a fist in retaliation. You had no problem serving three tours in support of those missions which brought nothing for your own country except death, dismemberment, decay, loss of treasure, loss of readiness, and countless cases of PTSD the VA can’t keep up with.

Yet when these savages from Venezuela show up and take over entire apartment complexes, you tell people they’re overstating things. Excuse me, what country do you think this is? Or better yet, whose country do you think it is?

It seems like you knew about the Aurora police covering up the gang activity back in 2023. Where were you then? How bad do things need to get? Do you want people to wait for Tren de Aragua members to run for local office before you jump in and talk about what a great Army Ranger you used to be, and how your ability to run fast or operate on little food or sleep makes you an authority about how people who want to live in peace should feel about foreign gang members gaining more and more turf in a town that has increasingly turned into a shithole for decades on end?

The truth is, Jason, the extended periods of food and sleep deprivation at Ranger School appear to have permanently damaged your cognitive ability. We see it when you’re backing due process for criminal aliens when you had this to say about Americans who were locked up for mostly misdemeanors…

…you just cannot tell me that releasing militia leaders, insurrectionists, criminals, back onto the street because it’s what you did to placate your political base, is making us any more safe, right?

Tell it to Aurora, Jason, and stop invoking the Rangers while you’re at it. Your classmates probably think you call the difficulty of obtaining that tab into question every time you open your paid-off, left-wing mouth. You can reach me directly at skeshel@protonmail.com, unless you’d rather score points from your pet imports on cable news.

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.