On Sunday night, I was the guest of The Narrative with Burning Bright, who has an excellent Substack and views the world through the lens of a former New England “liberal” who figured out he was being lied to by practically every institution in existence. As the title of the show suggests, we ended up discussing narratives, which are essential to understand the stories before us and how they shape the future.

The man who understands narratives can understand what it is around the immediate corner, and how assessing those narratives accurately and responding appropriately sets a given side of a dispute up to be victorious in the long run. This is why I suppose I’m a baseball fan, because I see the absurdity in watching a hitter rip four line drives in one afternoon that get caught, and the same guy the next day hitting four balls off his knuckles that bloop in for base hits. Over the course of a long season, the hitters that consistently make the hardest contact will usually have the best statistical outputs (batting average, slugging percentage).

I understood the principle of political narratives in 2024 and finally understood why Donald Trump was promoting early and mail voting, even though it is clear through his recent executive order and statements about elections that he doesn’t support either in principle. From that article:

In recent years, I’ve had to purge this maniacal pattern of analysis and listen to folks like Chris Paul, who excels at describing narrative control like others do in explaining the tensile capacity of steel or combinations of creative curse words to form entirely new profanities. What I am about to tell you is something that may surprise you if you’re a rigid, doctrine-breathing election integrity original gangster: I now know why Donald Trump pushed early voting so hard. I’m not alone here. I have seen David Clements chime in on the same topic just in the last 24 hours. It has been less than two weeks since early voting commenced in earnest, and already the media have resorted to throwing the most desperate “Hail Marys” imaginable at the wall, and winebox cat women from across the land are checking in to inpatient shrink centers. Things have gotten so bad that the election commentariat in the press are now suggesting Trump may win the popular vote, while Jeff Bezos won’t allow The Washington Post, which hasn’t declined to endorse the Democrat for President since it dodged Michael Dukakis in 1988, to back Kamala Harris. But don’t they still have the machines, the mail, and the big, pixelated screens in everyone’s living rooms? Of course they do. Remember, Donald Trump certainly had the votes where he needed them in 2020. You likely would not be reading this opinion if you’d never heard about or read my analysis on the 2020 election, which documents the most logical evidence outlining the substantial manipulation and deception surrounding the installation of Joseph R. Biden. Trump became the first incumbent President since Grover Cleveland (imagine the irony) to gain votes from his first election and not win reelection – and Trump’s gain was one of 11 million votes – no small accomplishment. In 2020, however, Trump did not have command of the narrative. Polls are polls, but he was down so far in the polls, many people who thought the election was strange chalked it up to COVID, mail-in ballots, and alignment with polling: Well, Trump sure closed the gap In Pennsylvania but look here – we never had him winning it at any point! Trump was sabotaged by his inner circle before and after November 3, 2020, had no time to respond to state legislatures allowing executives to steal their thunder and implement last-second rule changes (which means the election was unlawful from the start), and couldn’t even allow the economy to spread its wings and recover because too many important states controlled the narrative, which was, “you want grandma to die so the GDP goes up.” We had the votes. We did not have command of the narrative, and that is why the 2020 result was set in stone.

Now that Trump is back in the White House, the “break glass in case of emergency” playbook is in use. With Democrats thoroughly iced out of federal leadership, the uniparty apparatus must rely on its compromised Republicans to ensure no meaningful legislation passes and most importantly, a corrupt judiciary that swats down anything and everything as soon as it hits – birthright citizenship, deportations of Venezuelan gang members, Trump eating steak with ketchup – you name it, they’ll strike it. That means time ticks by and we must hope higher courts rule justly, which isn’t always a concern. Still, with no penalty for misbehavior, what reasons do compromised judges have for not legislating from the bench and playing politics with the justice system?

Today, there are three big elections – two in the Florida House, and the big enchilada for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. I think the GOP will take both Florida races, but I’m bearish about the prospects of taking the all-important seat in the Badger State. If Susan Crawford (the Democrat-aligned candidate) wins, then expect a week-long doom fest on MAGA social media, perhaps bad enough to warrant a week away from any type of screen. The same can be extended to the 2026 midterms, which present an uphill climb for Republicans up and down the ballot based upon political science showing us that in 20 of 23 midterms since 1934, the president’s party lost seats in the U.S. House.

My point here is simple: stop basing all conditions for future success (and your own peace and happiness) on short term wins, when the long-term is what matters for preserving liberty for posterity.

Here are four key areas in which enemies of freedom are gaining short-term wins, but losing the long-term battle for the future:

I. Corrupt Court Rulings

Judge James Boasberg assuming the position of Supreme Judge of North America has been a recent thorn in the side of the Trump administration by displaying how deep his sympathy for Venezuelan gang bangers is contrasted with his concern for the safety and wellbeing of American citizens. Boasberg is not alone in his tyranny in a robe routine, nor is said routine reserved for Democrat-appointed judges. Many Bush-appointed judges have ruled against Trump on key tenets of his immigration agenda; additionally, Chief Justice Roberts is an unreliable vote on critical facets related to national survival – birthright citizenship comes to mind.

Still, does anyone think the judicial corruption being put on public display is a good thing for those seeking to destroy our country? There are Republican representatives filing impeachment charges now against judges. Although the votes aren’t there, this is a good way to shift the Overton window against judicial activism and alert the public once again that the conspiracy theorists were right. Just like we now know about the issues with our elections thanks to the conduct of the 2020 election, Americans realize today we must demand more out of the judiciary and, in the future, thoroughly vet such appointments for conflicts of interests or controllable blackmail.

II. Continuing International Lawfare