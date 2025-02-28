I had planned to write an in-depth article about what I believe are coming actions that will further expose the 2020 election; however, I’m pinched for time today and have a series of appointments, and prefer not to do a hasty job writing what is going to be a very critical analysis. I’ve decided to show you behind the scenes of what I was up to last year after announcing the Precinct Mapping Project, which was citizen-sponsored.

Attached in this space you’ll find my Pennsylvania overall S2 file, 449 pages in length, detailing my findings for 6,806 precinct equivalents from the state’s 2020 election, actionable for 2024. You’ll also find the PDF MegaMap, which is an artistic masterpiece from my mapper, Jeff Pedigo.

I completed these for Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, and several states not considered battlegrounds, plus all key counties (and all of metro Atlanta) in Georgia. Over 800 counties were fully analyzed and mapped down to the precinct level. These maps and analytical packets were distributed on the ground and helped locals identify problem precincts for ballot stuffing, and our own for getting out the vote.

Your support for this project, which took more than 2,000 man hours to complete, made it possible. Thank you.

Pennsylvania S2 File Combined Aug 17 2024 Reduced 14.3MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Pennsylvania Precinct Watch Megamap 26.1MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.