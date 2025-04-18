For many decades, even when suffering defeat, Democrats held massive hopes that their demographic warfare against the American citizenry would result in their electoral conquest of the United States, ushering in their perpetual dominance over their Republican rivals. Such a conquest would come with a free pass to implement the entire wish lists of college professors, feminist activists, and foreign and domestic lobbying groups who wish to permanently erode any semblance of individual liberty. Imagine the year 2045, when the status quo in American civic life would include adjustments like these:

· Birth tourism from China and India has ramped up to levels equaling new arrivals from south of the southern border. · Americans are no longer allowed to pass down firearms after death, and licensing fees have decreased individual gun ownership by 33%. Ammunition taxes and marked up pricing have drastically reduced the amount of firepower per home, and gun owners are expected to decrease as more restrictive laws are added to the books in various states. Law enforcement officers have continued to find loopholes to strip weapons and ammunition from those less willing to resist in court or more notably, in person. · 75% of energy companies have gone out of business, and America’s untapped reserves are widely off limits except for a few chosen vendors needed to keep the state’s thirsty war machines alive and running. · The United States Supreme Court has been expanded to include 16 justices. A recent vote to revoke acreage from family ranches in Montana to create low-income quarters for illegal alien workforces awaiting citizenship just passed the highest court by an 11-5 vote. · The time from arrival in the United States to citizenship confirmation is less than 9 months.

This dystopian future, and then some, is what the left had in mind when they began their current onslaught that finally faced electoral accountability last fall. What they failed to account for is that Latinos, much like the Italians of a century ago, are becoming culturally white as the generations mount and income levels rise. This dynamic was clearly visible in Trump’s authoritative win in Texas last November, which fully repelled all 2016-era fears that Trumpian immigration rhetoric would permanently turn the Latino vote into something as strong as the Black vote in favor of Democrats. In the span of one November evening, “Battleground Texas” died an excruciating death after providing false hope to national subversives for over a decade.

Trump’s stunning transformation of South Texas and the Latino vote

Democrats failed to realize, in their quest for demographic dominance, that their visions for vote tallies were less about race, and more about class. The traditional backbone of the modern Democrat Party, modeled after Franklin Roosevelt’s reforms, was made up of white working-class voters, particularly in the mold of those from the Industrial Midwest (states like Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Michigan). They thought by whipping up racial grievance, they’d keep all minorities on their side permanently. They failed to consider several things when making this approach, which accelerated their loss of the white working-class:

· Black voters – a critical presidential vote in Georgia and North Carolina, and to a lesser extent, in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Their concentration in the southeast makes it a risky proposition to stir up black resentment while pissing off midwestern voters, who are now lumped into a basket of deplorables.

· Latino voters – population dynamics assure this assessment will change, but for now, the Latino vote is mission critical in saving Texas and Florida (done) and holding down Arizona and Nevada. At this point, with immigration enforcement doing its job for the next four years (and maybe eight more with J.D. Vance at the helm), any state with conservative whites and an expanding Latino population (think North Carolina) is going to be part of the future GOP fold. The Democrats missed their window, and now Latinos are inter-marrying with non-Hispanic whites, are tired of paying for illegals to impoverish their family members and make enough money to be pissed off enough to vote against the radical Democrat social agenda.

· Asians – heavily concentrated in population centers like California, Texas, or New York. It is important to note “Asians” come in many different stripes, such as Arabs (Michigan), Indians (New Jersey), and East Asians (West Coast), but they all were much stronger for Trump in 2024 than in previous contests.

· Other – smaller minority groups, such as Native Americans, Native Alaskans, or Native Hawaiians, or even religious minorities like Jews or the Amish, also moved heavily to the right in 2024.

The 2024 election represents one set of data points. Clearly, things can shift around; however, motion from all these groups en masse suggests a major sea change in American politics has occurred, and voter registration statistics seem to confirm a large coalition shift away from Democrats, who couldn’t possibly have expected to hold down the support of all these groups indefinitely.

The old rule of thumb in the pre-Trump days, which was particularly relevant in Texas, was that Latinos started shifting right once they cleared $50,000 in household income. That’s closer to $70,000 in today’s money, but the combination of economic success, intermarriage, social issues, and current issues related to border security and overall safety has accelerated their movement rightward. After time to assimilate into a rapidly browning country, it turns out it wasn’t about skin color as much as it is about class.

Democrats need a perpetual flow of desperately poor, grievance-inspired imports to achieve their demographic goals. Demographic change, a term the left once salivated over in reference to Texas, isn’t just about racial or ethnic demographics – it is also about economic demographics. Once that spigot gets shut off, be it for a single presidential term or for several decades, the existing population assimilates and gets tired of being expected to be part of one big happy family that cheers for the home team (wait until you see the coming Shapiro-Whitmer feud that will set Jew-Arab relations back many decades).

Big news broke yesterday, and it didn’t make much of a splash because people are so busy watching markets and keeping eyes peeled for activist rogue judges and their harebrained decisions. That news is that the U.S. Supreme Court will be taking up President Trump’s executive order terminating birthright citizenship, the practice awarding American citizenship to any baby born inside our borders with no consideration to the status of the baby’s parents. This practice stems from interpretations of the 14th Amendment and subsequent rulings, but it is evident the Eastern Hemisphere thinks we are insane. 32 other countries award it, with Argentina, Brazil, Canada, and Mexico being the most significant, but you guessed it – none of the other birthright countries are the birth tourism hotspots with amazing benefits that our country is.