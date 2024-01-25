Reader Advisory: Many of you aren’t going to like what you read here in this space. I, more so than many other opinionated folks in the greater commentariat, tend to not see the world in easily discernable black and white, but rather in many shades that form various factions, coalitions, and alliances that yield varying degrees of efficacy. As such, I know people on both sides of the recent split – some of whom will agree with what I’m about to put downrange, and others who will continue to miss the forest for the trees - or in other words, fail to detect the larger problem due to a greater focus on minutiae.

If you thought Donald Trump’s double-digit victory over a Uniparty candidate who relied on non-Republican votes in a watered-down New Hampshire primary would be the biggest political news item of the week, you turned out to be wrong. I am numbered in this group, and I’d be willing to bet you, the reader, are too. When Garret Lewis suggested on Monday that he was going to blow the doors off the mystery of who wanted Kari Lake out of politics, a scheme unveiled last March at CPAC, both wonderment and skepticism appeared.

I met Kari Lake for the first time at a Republican breakfast in Ahwatukee, Arizona, in 2021. When I keynoted an event in Payson, Arizona, in May 2022, I bumped into her again, and we swapped contact info. Since then, I’ve come to know her well, and can attest to all reading this posting that she is an ardent student of all things political, a quick study on elections, and having been ripped off in the grandest fashion possible, has a bone to pick with those who are destroying the free and fair voice of the people. I have to say this because I know far too many people who can’t stand her, and given that they do not know her level of sincerity to get to the bottom of election corruption, they likely despise her out of envy and bitterness.

This dynamic is not much different than when Donald Trump, now considered the Republican standard bearer, arrived on the political scene in 2015. Many Republican lifers who have come to accept America First as the future of the Republican Party hated him then because he threatened to upset an order that had done nothing meaningful since the 1980s and was barely capable of carrying 200 electoral votes, having lost connection to America’s working class and failed to fix any of the issues facing the modern nation. Whether in sports or government, grizzled and often outdated veterans loathe the upstart rookies who get all the attention.

This resentment has gone so far that opponents of Lake within the Republican Party mimic the worst of Ron DeSantis’s online influencers’ criticism of Trump by insisting that her election “loss” was legitimate and therefore a renouncement of her viability as a candidate for any future office. If you’d like to be squared away on how unintelligent one must be to believe Trump or Lake legitimately lost Arizona in 2020 and 2022, respectively, please click here. Rather than speak truth about how distorted Arizona’s elections have become, they resort to simply trying to outvote a system designed to control exactly who is allowed at the helm of power. Lake’s willingness to advance forward to reveal the entire machinery of the Maricopa election circus in court, only unsuccessful on account of judicial corruption, has given freedom-minded people much-needed knowledge, and even then, her haters affirm judicial corruption because they have it out for her.

I have not met Mr. DeWit, the former Arizona GOP Chair, personally, although I have a good working relationship with many people close to him, including many up in arms about the current debacle shredding what remains of the Arizona Republican Party. The balance of this article is not about the ethics of privately recording audio, nor is it about who likes Trump the most and who wants to win elections, and in which manner they should be won. It is a shot across the bow at those who think we can make it to the other side of this Fourth Turning by doing the same things we have tried and failed repeatedly by doing.

Nearly all Republican minds will affirm massive corruption in politics is a real thing, and trickles down not only from corruption in our federal government, but thanks to the rapid shrinking of the world, also global interests. Because so many Republican lifers have allowed Lake hate and the erroneous belief that America Firstpopulism, which yielded over 11 million net new Trump votes and a piercing of the Democrat grip on minority voters of all races and ethnicities, is costing us easy Republican seats and electoral votes, to persist, they neglect to stand with awestruck respect that someone finally resisted a bona fide offer of personal enrichment, proving that she is not only who she claimed to be when she walked away from a life of ease, guaranteed promotion, and fame, but that she believes her cause is real and not made up of miscellaneous sound bites, clips, and campaign tag lines.

I do not claim to know why the recording was held for 10 months or more, or why it was released ahead of the critical Arizona GOP leadership summit this weekend, which will be attended by Trump himself. That does not matter, because nearly everyone on both sides of this ordeal appears to be missing what truly matters. Those dug in for Lake are going after the wrong guy, DeWit. Those dug in for DeWit stand by their Lake hate and in doing so, excuse the very force that is destroying our political world and our reason to pursue and pass down the cause of self-government, which was fought, bled, and died for by those who left the comforts of colonial living behind to bring about what became the freest and greatest society mankind has ever known, with a Constitution that has endured for over 230 years.

For reference, here is a post from X with the ten-minute audio release.

Near the end of the audio, at the 9:30 mark, this exchange occurs:

Lake - I think you should go public with this and then say, “hey…”

DeWit - No, no, no, no, no, no – then I turn my key in my car and BOOM!

The recording concludes with Lake being asked for a “counter,” and her insistence that she can’t be bought. Isn’t that what people have always wanted? For their elected or appointed officials to not be bought off and corrupted? We have come full circle in our idiocy when outrage over this audio surfacing prevails over the substance of what is being said.

This is certainly not DeWit’s idea, and that can be discerned through the recording and through the unease in which he approaches Lake with this idea that she should sit out the 2024 election cycle because the folks “back east” have a new, controllable political robot in mind to fill the open Senate seat once held by feckless Republican weakling Jeff Flake. What should have happened here is exactly what was suggested at the end of the call – that both Lake and DeWit blew the lid off what the true problem in politics is:

Outside influences control state politics through bribery, compromise, and coercion.

Our officials know the right things to do, and they understand how the law is supposed to be applied. They are not unintelligent human beings who continue to make errors that fail to recognize national sovereignty, basic rights, or the need for a nation to create policy that benefits our own economies, not that of the rest of the world.

Why don’t Democrats understand we can’t let everyone in!? They Do

Why don’t Republicans realize we can’t cripple manufacturing with new trade deals? They Do

They thoroughly understand we should not waste the lives of our young service members in conflicts of choice waged across the world’s great shitholes (my father’s phrase) – but they cannot execute righteous and just policy because human ambition, the desire to find worth in perceived power and influence of any kind, has surpassed the will to govern justly. These officials are ensnared and compromised and ultimately fear one sound:

BOOM

When, in the course of human events, it has come to pass that our officials fear imminent death for noncompliance, we have lost the experiment for freedom. What you are missing here is not which side of the factional divide you should rush to bunker down within, but that outsiders with all of the wealth and power in America are disenfranchising Americans in all 50 states and remaining territories by throwing around the confiscated wealth of the citizenry and instilling within the powerful the belief that one misstep away from the agenda of global government may be the last step taken.

The people deserve answers, and much deeper answers than those that would get to the bottom of factional divides. We need names.