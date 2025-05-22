While most of us were asleep, the U.S. House passed the American Relief Act of 2025 by the slimmest possible margin – 215 to 214. This is the bill President Trump has called “One Big Beautiful Bill,” (OBBB) because it satisfies many of his domestic campaign promises and will make him unassailable as far as delivering agenda items goes if it gets through the Senate and is signed into law.

Remember, everything I put out there analytically is relative. For example, South Carolina may not have great elections, but relative to Georgia, they are exemplary. That’s why you’ll find South Carolina shaded in green on my 2024 evaluation map, and Georgia in orange. People who know how to read the fine print in bills will correctly spot problems conservative purists are identifying now with the bill, such as the potential increase in national debt over the next decade.

2024 Election Quality Map

I can’t help but laugh reading the mainstream write-ups of OBBB. Suddenly, after four years of being a piggy bank for the world and letting every squatter who could get to Mexico slink across our southern border, the peanut gallery is the most fiscally conservative outfit you’ll ever find…

But the national debt!

Telling me the national debt will go up 10% in a decade if OBBB is signed into law is like someone warning me that a diet of donuts taking me from 450 to 495 pounds in a decade is going to kill me. Here’s a newsflash – I’m already living on borrowed time at that rate, anyway, and so is the country as it stands today. Please note, I’m not 450 pounds, so I hope to be around to write well into the future.

As an avowed pragmatist, rather than an ideological conservative, I’m sure President Trump realizes any progress made with legislation is also relative, and must be gained despite setbacks incurred using existing systems. In the real estate world, I’m sure he’s overseen the development of properties in some places he didn’t like working in and around as much as others due to various policies and roadblocks, but in the end, it all comes down to another piece in the puzzle.

Critics should remember that the OBBB isn’t the reason we have fiscal problems and a massive national debt. It has been the behavior of reckless politicians in the 21st century that has made that number soar, and it has been aided by handout programs, money paid to foreign governments that don’t need it or don’t deserve it, wasteful military conflicts, and facilitating the illegal invasion of the United States, just to name a handful of items. Those of us still on the problem-solving side of the house now have to work around the mess, like a janitor stepping through piles of puke on Saturday morning in the men’s dorm on campus.

Here are the main reasons the left and the anti-Trump uniparty hate the OBBB:

1. Tax Benefits – The bill extends the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, primarily shielding 91% of American taxpayers and setting the stage for massive small business growth through the small business deductions. Democrats, naturally, hate this stuff and insist it’s Trump helping his rich buddies out, when in reality we suffer massive tax rates when our founders threw a rebellion in Boston Harbor over a tax on their breakfast drink of choice in 1773. Trump even has increased Social Security deductions for all those mainstream media-watching seniors who hate his guts.

2. No Tax on Tips – I’ll show you some people who are excited about this one:

Nevada backed the GOP nominee for President for the first time in 20 years last fall, and one major reason Clark County swung so hard for Trump was the “no tax on tips” policy Trump campaigned on heavily there. The working-class voters in the services industry will view this as a major win, and this will set up J.D. Vance for continued success in 2028. Critics whine that this will cost the federal government major tax revenues, without giving a rat’s ass that current policy costs workers relying on two bucks an hour and customer generosity any sense of confidence they’ll be able to make it financially.

Nevada at Trump +3.1% in 2024

3. Border Push