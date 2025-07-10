Yesterday, Arizona State Representative Rachel Keshel (LD-17), my better half, filed a complaint to the Attorney General, Kris Mayes, over potentially illegal election activities by Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA) on behalf of AZ-7 Democrat congressional candidate Adelita Grijalva, the daughter of the recently deceased Rep. Raul Grijalva.

Rep. Rachel Keshel

The complaint suggests possible ballot collection (ballot harvesting) activities in violation of Arizona state law are taking place on behalf of Grijalva, as well as several other administrative or finance violations related to their outward support of Grijalva’s candidacy.

Do I expect Mayes, “elected” by 280 ballots in 2022’s midterm fiasco with thousands of uncounted Election Day provisionals at large, to jump on this? You know as well as I do it isn’t likely to happen; in fact, I wouldn’t be surprised to see retaliation against Rachel in line with what has been dished out against the alternate GOP electors tied to the 2020 quasi-election, former State Rep. Austin Smith, and others.

What makes this potential discovery fascinating is that it was reported to Rachel by a Democrat currently holding elected office in Arizona, who is sick of the nonsense used to disenfranchise grassroots members of her party in favor of legacy names with no record of meaningful accomplishment, like Adelita Grijalva. That Democrat, fearful of retaliation, asked Rachel to submit the complaint and provided the exhibits contained within. In short, this complaint is in no way associated with the campaign of Republican candidate Daniel Butierez.

The full complaint is captured below for your review:

There are still officials unwilling to stand idly by as the public has record-low levels of trust in our election systems. If you’d like to support Rachel’s reelection, you can do so at donatetorachel.com.

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.