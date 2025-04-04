Yesterday, 19 states led by California filed suit against President Trump and several of his subordinate officials and the Election Assistance Commission, conveniently in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts. This lawsuit, masterfully shopped into Massachusetts court, is the Uniparty left’s response to Trump’s executive order laying the groundwork for major actions on election integrity, which was signed at the end of March.

In a predictable strategy, this grouping of rogue states has suddenly become fixated on states’ rights, particularly pertaining to their own rights to administer elections as they see fit. I’ve argued that they’ve gone too far, and the DOJ should step in, and other legal minds point out there is nothing specifically written in the Constitution that requires federal and state elections to run in the same fashion and that the federal government should proceed with brute force in reforming them as needed.

I’m not here to break down the lawsuit bit by bit. You can read it here in this post, attached near the bottom. In stating Trump’s order causes “real, imminent, and irreparable” injuries, these states are referring to the portions designed to dig out non-citizens from voter rolls and bring some order to the mail-in balloting madness that is essential to controlling election outcomes within these states.

Speaking of “these states,” have a look at the text of the order itself. Does anyone see any one state called out by name? Do a search for California or Washington and see if anything comes up. Now is the time for the big reveal since the list of plaintiffs suggests someone’s ears are burning – who is suing President Trump? A selection of states that voted like this in November, that’s who:

How the 19 states suing President Trump voted in November

The states suing President Trump make up 42.4% of the Electoral College collectively, went to Harris 185 to 43 in an election Trump won handily, and feature just four states Trump carried:

· Arizona – Attorney General is radical Democrat Kris Mayes, puppet of a horrifying brood of Democrat leaders who targets ideological opponents. Arizona has a heavy reliance on mail-in balloting and has a unique ballot counting scam that goes on for two weeks, despite the state being a third the size of Florida in population.

· Michigan – Led by a trio of women, including Dana Nessel, who models Mayes in targeting conservative opponents for imprisonment while her colleagues go free for worse crimes. Michigan notably ran the 2024 election with 83% of its population registered to vote, when only 77% of any state population is over the age of 18 and therefore eligible to cast a ballot.

· Nevada – One of just two states in the suit with a Republican governor, although the suit was joined by Democrat Attorney General Aaron Ford. Nevada has legalized every malpractice known to elections except Ranked Choice Voting and only went to Trump because he killed it with minority voters - Sam Brown for U.S. Senate wasn’t so fortunate. Seven of every eight votes statewide come from either Clark or Washoe Counties.

· Wisconsin – Arguably the 270 tipping point state in America today, and blanketed with statewide Democrat leadership that relies upon two urban counties to get elected with its same-day registrationtrick.

Of the 310 electoral votes not represented in the suit, Trump won them 269 to 41, with Harris carrying just Washington, Oregon, Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, Virginia, New Hampshire, and Washington, D.C. Of those states, Virginia, Nebraska, and New Hampshire have Republican Attorneys General; the only real surprises here are Washington and Oregon, although they may join later. Perhaps they had an arson party to attend in Seattle or Portland when this case made its rounds. Pennsylvania isn’t present in this suit because they elected a Republican Attorney General in November.

Some more highlights:

· 17 of 19 states (Arizona and Wisconsin excepted) in the suit practice Automatic Voter Registration (electoral votes under AVR went 221-64 for Harris in November)

· 5 states (Hawaii, California, Nevada, Colorado, and Vermont) in the suit practice Universal Mail-in Voting (UMV states went 91-12 for Harris in November)

· 16 of 19 states in the suit, at minimum, can be linked to extensive ballot harvesting practices either legalized or evident in voting statistics at the precinct level

It couldn’t be more obvious, given the disparity in the statistics and candidate support history, that this is a partisan lawsuit that inadvertently yells out, “Hey, we’ve got an operation to protect here!” Pennsylvania has a disgusting election system, but now that they have a Republican Attorney General, there is no effort to resist Trump’s order, which would help clean things up there. The same can be said for Georgia.

Listen to the dogs that yelp the loudest. They are the ones telling you exactly where the problem is. Attorney General Bondi needs to armor up, because I have no expectation this Massachusetts court won’t side with their ideological brethren to ensure Americans are saddled with an unworkable solution for the foreseeable future.

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.