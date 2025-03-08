Yesterday, Dr. Steve Turley, one of my favorites, posted our interview on an episode of Turley Talks called, “Can The Golden Age Finally Save Electoral Integrity?”

Dr. Turley’s channel has more than 1.26 million subscribers and has continued to gain popularity as alternative media itself soars. He had me on before and after the election to discuss my forecasts, which represented a stark departure from mainstream media and their direct attempts to influence the electorate with nonsense polling and outrage hoaxes.

I have the honor of being Dr. Turley’s “all-time favorite election denier” (his words, not mine), and fielded these topics on yesterday’s interview, to name a few:

How I find Elon Musk’s commentary about electronic voting in relation to my own findings

Early preview of the 2026 midterm races

What President Trump has do and can do to shape election integrity efforts

There you have it - go over and watch yesterday’s interview with Dr. Steve Turley right here.

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.