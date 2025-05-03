Yesterday, Dr. Steve Turley interviewed me and aired our show on his YouTube channel, which has a following of more than 1.26 million. Steve is one of my favorites and has a commonsense show with wide appeal covering many geopolitical topics that barely contains its content within the platform’s strict moderation standards. Our conversation would have gotten him banned in the darkest days of 2021, but since the Overton Window has moved significantly on election manipulation, these conversations are now much more widespread and tolerated than they used to be.

When you watch this episode, you’ll get answers to these four questions, and then some:

You’ve spoken extensively about electoral irregularities, particularly in swing states. What are the most important voting issues that need to be addressed by the Trump administration?

We know that a lot of the leftwing media and politicians do not want to see voter rolls cleaned up or any measures of order and transparency. What trends are you seeing with voter demographics that are causing them to worry about future elections?

So as many in our audience know, you’re known for identifying statistical anomalies in election results, like unexpected vote patterns. Can you explain key patterns you’ve found and how you differentiate them from normal voting behavior?

What can Americans do to support election integrity, and how can they stay informed? Where can people find your work?

Go check out the show, found at this link, subscribe to Dr. Turley’s show, and have an outstanding Saturday. I will have big news to announce by the end of this month that is exactly what many of you have been hoping and waiting for but can’t put it out there just yet.

The fight for our country’s elections continues, and your support of my work is greatly appreciated.

