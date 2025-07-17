Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
melanie nivelt's avatar
melanie nivelt
6h

Thank you! We are so lucky to have you ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
bara.ex.nihilo's avatar
bara.ex.nihilo
6h

Congratulations!! Whoo Hee!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Capt. Seth Keshel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture