Today’s post brings some exciting news. I have been brought on as a special advisor for Pure Integrity Michigan Elections (PIME) to collaborate with some of the best minds in the election integrity world. Chairwoman Patrice Johnson has done outstanding work to build multiple organizations into highly respected powerhouses that threaten Michigan’s very prevalent electoral corruption, and PIME is laser focused on the following six items:

I am asking my subscribers here to consider these two items:

If you’re in Michigan and are looking to get involved politically, especially with election integrity and election reform, please consider volunteering for a local leadership position. Michigan has 83 counties, so there is plenty of space to go around.

No matter where you are, if you’re looking for an organization to support, please consider a one-time donation (or repetitive contributions) to PIME, which can be made on GiveSendGo.

STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (July 17, 2025) — After helping deliver a greatly-improved, general election in 2024, Pure Integrity Michigan Elections (PIME) is adding more expertise to its staff to take on the next level of election integrity challenges.

Seth Keshel, former U. S. Army Captain of Military Intelligence and a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, will be joining PIME as Special Advisor to the organization and its chair, beginning July 17.

“Seth’s focus primarily will be on PIME’s Underserved Voter Outreach Team Effort (U-Vote), an extensive community engagement program we pilot tested in 2024 to reach out to underserved segments of the voting community, encouraging their civic participation,” explained PIME Chair Patrice Johnson.

In 2024, U-Vote worked to educate low- to no-propensity voter groups such as veterans, people of faith, seniors, hunters, and Chaldean Catholics. That effort will be expanded under Keshel’s guidance.

“I’m excited to collaborate with PIME and its army of leaders and volunteers in one of America’s most critical battleground states.”

Keshel has a reputation as a keen predictor of voting behavior. President Donald J. Trump has commended Keshel for his work in the field. He made headlines in 2024 correctly forecasting a 312-226 Trump victory in the Electoral College.

Keshel also writes on political topics on Substack at Captain K’s Corner where he has tens of thousands of subscribers.

The veteran, writer, and political analyst says, “I plan to publish and disseminate key findings and research, raise awareness of PIME, and broaden veteran outreach to recruit new leaders to the fight for free elections.”

Pure Integrity Michigan Elections is an issue-based, nonpartisan 501(c)4 non-profit organization founded in 2021 and dedicated to election integrity.

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.