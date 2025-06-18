Yesterday, Sean Spicer brought me back for another interview. We had a lot of fun last fall, discussing the 2024 election right up to the big day and hitting it out of the park, and to no one’s surprise, the nonstop drama around the world has continued uninterrupted. How important is it, then, to have adults at the table in our highest offices?

Elections still matter, and the critical measurements of success this time around will be candidate quality and much needed election reform. No more war hawks or half-hearted supporters of a true America First agenda. Sean put me on the spot over my views on the current Middle East conflict, which remain unchanged from where they were over a decade ago. Once that was complete, we discussed the truest tea leaves of them all:

Voter registration by party.

All 29 states with updated party registration data paint the same picture – Democrats are dying on the vine, and have possibly doomed themselves for the 2026 elections with their unfathomable support of gangsters waving Mexican flags in our streets and committing acts of violence against law enforcement. A few predictions were made, as well as commentary about the 2028 election.

To check out the interview, head over to Sean’s YouTube channel and give us a watch.

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.