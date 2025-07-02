Captain K’s 2025 Predictions Scorecard at Halftime
I’ve nailed 5 of my 10 Bold Predictions for 2025 at the halfway point, with two more on the way to direct hit status. Take a look at these results in what is shaping up to be a wild year.
Surely you’ve noticed by now that lots of people in the social media space like to toss predictions around and run for the hills if they fall flat – as if readers will forget about them in the breakneck pace of today’s information sharing. Not me. I’m in it for the long haul and find value in referencing what I’ve said in the past as a check on my thinking and to establish credibility when questioned.
I deal in predicting not only outcomes, but domestic and world geopolitical events. That is the other, darker side of my Military Intelligence mind. In these virtual pages, you can find the receipts of my predictions for years past:
2024 – 7 Direct Hits, 2 Partials, and 1 Miss
2023 – 6 Direct Hits, 2 Partials, and 2 Misses
For 2025, thanks to the election of President Trump last fall, my predictions are more optimistic and aggressive than they have been in years past, when the goal was to survive a regime hellbent on warping the nation beyond repair, locking the door behind it, and throwing away the key. Here are my 2025 predictions in long form, and in a handy graphic below which I’ll be referencing for my mid-year evaluation:
Without further ado, my halftime scorecard for 2025 follows:
