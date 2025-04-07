In February, I wrote a piece called “If There Is No Justice…,” which was released in advance of what most Americans thought was a consequential release of the Epstein Files. My words tell of many things to befall the United States if these four years slip by with nothing more than personnel cuts and a few administrative staffers taking falls for their bosses. An excerpt:

Finally, if there is no justice, these four years, which are no guarantee in and of themselves, will be the pinnacle of the movement to Make America, and by extension, the freedom-loving world, Great Again. It will be a repeat of Trump’s first term, with memes and videos mocking deranged opponents, that conclude with the shock of a corrupted election, the triumph of enemies, and worse, the rounding up and systemic silencing of dissidents. Journals like this one will cease to exist, surveillance will resume, and countless thousands of your fellow patriots will be rounded up, with January 6 as a key warning shot, by a retooled administrative state seeking to prevent the horror of their systemic undoing from ever happening again.

I have been urging everyone who is impatient to allow for the Attorney General and her law enforcement leadership, like the FBI’s Kash Patel, to have some time to get into rhythm, cut dead weight, get the administrative house in order, and gather necessary facts, investigative materials, and paperwork to begin going after those who have eluded justice for years. Surely you’ve seen this meme by now:

I have always felt it was an important thing for those of us on the outside looking in to exercise some trigger discipline about the subject of arrests. First off, who are we wanting arrested? Are we going after a figurehead, or an entire network? As much as it should rightly piss people off to have the elite running an unchecked crime spree, it is also important that we stand by due process. If you recall, my opinions about the J6 entrapment scheme range from insolence over the clear provocation of the entire incident to a rational diagnosis that the biggest miscarriage of justice is that American citizens were indefinitely confined (some for as long as nearly 4 years) and not afforded their Constitutionally guaranteed rights to reasonable bail (8thAmendment) and a fair and speedy trial (6th Amendment).

As for who should be getting arrested, forget the elites for a minute. How about some of these further down the chain of command?

· Those complicit with the corruption of the 2020 election, such as elections officials or statewide elected officials who said things like, “If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose.”

· Those who ordered the quarantining of COVID-19 infected individuals in senior care facilities, resulting in the murder of the elderly who were at highest risk to the new virus.

· Those who cratered the economy by selectively deeming some workers essential versus non-essential and allowed special privileges to bypass lockdown measures to cronies.

· Warmongers who perpetuate conflict and deliberately sabotage military success to prolong their profit opportunities.

· Facilitators of illegal immigration, such as NGOs, who impoverish the minority working class and protect the narcotics and human trafficking industries.

· Politicians guilty of taking bribes and subverting the political process.

· Those found working within the United States on behalf of foreign entities designed to subvert the will of the American people.

Those are just for starters, and there is ample evidence of this criminality available on the Open Source web, subject to due process, of course. None of this, at least at first, requires anyone to traverse the Alps to reel in Ernst Stavro Blofeld, but would probably lead up to public demand for such.

I had a positive mind about these things being possible in the next four years until I read about the appointment of Steven Jensen to lead the Washington, D.C., FBI Field Office as Assistant Director In Charge.

Assistant FBI Director In Charge (Washington, D.C.) Steven Jensen

We were told the agencies would be undergoing a purge of agents that pushed the J6 agenda for the Biden administration, which once again entailed exercising draconian measures of pursuit and confinement against people who in many cases committed no crimes at all nor entered the Capitol, or against people with very minor misdemeanor charges against them (all while our country was flooded with illegal aliens and cartels committing heinous acts).