Yesterday, with nonstop speculation roaring over the brewing Israel-Iran war in every corner of the Internet, FBI Director Kash Patel announced the declassification of a report highlighting Chinese “influence” of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election (which I refuse to honor as anything greater than a “quasi-election”):

In a post on X, Patel stated that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has “located documents which detail alarming allegations related to the 2020 US election, including allegations of interference by the CCP [Chinese Communist Party]." He further mentioned that he has declassified these documents and handed them over to Senator Chuck Grassley, the Republican Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. In an interview with the conservative website Just The News, Patel claimed that the alleged Chinese interference in the 2020 US election involved smuggling thousands of fake driver’s licenses into the country, which were then used to obtain fraudulent mail-in ballots to cast votes in favour of Joe Biden.

Practically every article I’ve found from legacy media or even local affiliates, such as the one linked above, contains a footnote relating to how unstoppable the Biden train supposedly was, and how efforts to delegitimize the certified results continue (see below):

Let’s get this straight. According to the media, online troll farms coming from Russia to supposedly influence voters who spend 16 hours a day looking at screens and are thereby desensitized to any such effort equals a just cause to escalate diplomatic tensions, launch investigations, and hinder the 45th President at every turn, but credible evidence linking China to fraudulent balloting is no big deal? It simply gets stamped as influence?

Influence is when lobbying groups pressure elected officials to vote in a certain way. It is not when our chief rival in the 21st century directly impedes the conduct of a quadrennial election designed to parcel out the proper representation of the American electorate by guaranteeing the insertion and subsequent counting of fraudulent ballots. That would be a hostile act, or a series of hostile acts depending on the magnitude of the operation.

Why I Take Issue with “It’s the Machines” Theory

Some in the election integrity world think the only thing that needs to be done to ensure fair elections is to get rid of “the machines,” which I refer to as the electronic elections infrastructure to encompass the whole nine yards:

· Ballot marking devices · Scanners · Tabulators · Electronic poll books · Back-end software

The abolishment of this infrastructure is important enough to me that I listed it as my second of Ten Points to True Election Integrity; with it, I have transparency in mind. Without transparency, the public cannot trust any election outcome and have to rely on black box voting, all while hoping the votes they put into a machine and scanned into a tabulator are reflected accurately at the end of the evening. It’s the ultimate game of trust, with no reason to believe the outcomes other than the government said so.

I feel that the software listed above is the major threat, and in some of the exposes made thus far, the altering of electronic votes takes place on a computer screen that the voters can’t see when someone is adjudicating a bad or blank ballot. My take is that rather than electronics, or even the mail voting, the main line of corruption is found in destroying the integrity of voter rolls and flooding them with ineligible or fictitious entries. Remember the slide on Automatic Voter Registration? It couldn’t be more obvious that more registered voters aligns directly with blue state status:

Harris won five electoral votes not under Automatic Voter Registration. Five, not a typo. Trump took the electoral votes in that category nearly 50 to 1. Harris took the electoral votes under Automatic Voter Registration nearly 4 to 1. Logically speaking, if it were only the machines, then there would be no great effort to expand mail-in balloting (hello, Pennsylvania), no NGO efforts to ensure as many people as possible are registered on the permanent mail-ballot registry (hello, Arizona), and most certainly no paid ballot harvesting rings meant to spend five or more weeks of early voting running all over God’s creation to pick them up like Easter eggs.

If it were only the machines, then I wonder why the machines got tired of flipping votes in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin last fall when they could have reversed the outcome on Election Night.

Enter the Chinese scam.

Why a Mail-Ballot Scam Makes Sense

First and foremost, China was having its proverbial ass handed to it economically once President Trump had three years of economic leadership under his belt. Trump was beginning to build relationships with countries our political leadership had cut off and as Commander-in-Chief, was restoring our military and strengthening our Navy, which is most essential in the economic wars against China, who now dominates wide swaths of the world’s oceans, invests heavily in third-world island nations, and even makes its own makeshift islands in the South China Sea to maintain and logistically support its growing fleet.

Four more years of Trump for eight in a row would have erased nearly all of China’s progress since the 1990s in achieving parity with the United States. To them, Trump had to go. In fact, to other countries heavily under the influence of global rule, Trump had to go, so no, it wasn’t only China. This group also includes countries we are told to believe are our allies.

How would this driver’s license scam work? Here it is in a step-by-step format: