Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you most certainly know the U.S. House passed President Trump’s key legislation, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which is not without its potential risks, but satisfies most of President Trump’s immediate domestic policy goals. No tax on tips and overtime? Put the average working person and your hard hats back in the GOP column for 2028, and with a little luck, next fall in the 2026 midterms. The President has also campaigned on border security as his signature policy, and now he has the funding to not only finish fortifying our southern border but hiring enough people to reunite families by sending them somewhere other than here.

There are many other fine points in the bill that would please the average American who doesn’t live, breathe, sleep, and eat U.S. politics; there are plenty of people who also hate the legislation, such as Elon Musk with his third party aspirations, and the local armchair quarterbacks who criticize it more out of unrealistic fantasy than they do attention to detail. Yes, there are those who believe that, after more than 90 years of post-New Deal legislating, politicking, and ruling, we are going to somehow have 435 U.S. House Representatives and 100 U.S. Senators willing to vote on anything stripping all wasteful spending, pet projects, foreign aid, and grift from modern legislation, simultaneously rolling back all deficit spending and putting the nation collectively on the Dave Ramsey plan.

Hi, where are you calling in from? Hey Dave, it’s the United States. We are doing a little bit better, but we need your advice. We are adding about four trillion a year on the national debt, and thinking about sending 96 billion in foreign aid to three countries which already have enough firepower to blow up the world three times over. We also need to give money to about 70 million people who refuse to work. What should we do? Have you lost your ever-loving minds? The first thing you should do is sell your government vehicles for cash and get into what I call the snowball plan. Pay off the smallest debts first, which means deport as many illegal immigrants as possible. When you get done with that, call me back. I don’t have time to deal with people who say they listen to the show, and don’t do anything I recommend! We’ll be back after the break – you’re listening to the Dave Ramsey Show.

Anyway, that’s the government you’re dealing with. If you expected perfect, you’ll have to be happy that for once, things most Americans want just made it to the President’s desk for signature. For those keeping score at home, it passed through the House by the narrow margin of 218 to 214, with Republicans Thomas Massie and Ryan Fitzpatrick voting against passage. Fitzpatrick is a Ukraine simp, clearly on the verge of not running in 2026 or auditioning as the next Kinzinger, while Massie is a grandstander of epic proportions. Now, time for a personal story that relates to how I feel about Massie.

When I was a cadet at Ole Miss, I first went for the Air Force. Eventually, I didn’t make the cut because they were much more selective than the Army for medical issues, and I was going deaf in my right ear. Before I switched over to the Army, one of the cadre members at the Air Force ROTC was arguing with me about missing some training exercises because I was busy working for the baseball program. I explained to him how much better I was doing at physical fitness, and how I had one of the best fitness scores in the squadron. He said, “there’s a lot more that goes into being an officer than just P.T.” He was right.

Likewise, Massie has niche supporters mainly over one issue – his willingness to criticize a lot of the big money sources impacting U.S. politics – including AIPAC. His openness on the subject is good. Yet, it is one thing out of many, and I don’t think his objections to Trump’s bill are sincere, given that he put up very little public resistance (AKA grandstanding) against Joe Biden.

Opinion aside, the vote for the One Big Beautiful Bill Act was very narrow, and took a lot of skillful maneuvering from both John Thune in the Senate and Mike Johnson in the House to get through; however, you must not forget that the margin for the legislation was only narrow because the U.S. Census Bureau rigged the 2020 population data on a grand scale.

