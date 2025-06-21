With much of the world on edge over the Middle East conflict, President Trump threw a curveball yesterday and called for a special prosecutor to go after the 2020 presidential election, which interestingly comes after FBI Director Patel’s big reveal on the Chinese election conspiracy. The media response was predictable, but it makes me wonder why they’re so frustrated he would make this kind of a play if they’re so confident there is nothing to hide. Personally, if I thought there was nothing to find, I’d love to see him waste political capital on such an endeavor.

If you’re reading this journal, you know there are more skeletons attached to the 2020 election than you can find in any graveyard. I wrote recently about my belief that the administration is deadly serious about getting to the bottom of the election crisis in America. I did not, however, have knowledge that the prospect of a special prosecutor would come out a few weeks later. From that piece’s closing argument:

I am optimistic there is more to come in the battle to save America’s elections, but these shots must be aimed with precision and fired for maximum effect. If we leave these problems unaddressed, we will suffer under a long run of fraudulent election practices that, when combined with the manipulation of the U.S. Census Vice President Vance has been discussing, will leave tens of millions of Americans disenfranchised in Congressional representation, and at the mercy of Democrat dictators selected by California, New York, Illinois, Washington, and several deeply controlled battleground states. We have the grudge, the business case, and the man in control to get it done, and I left the White House feeling that there is shared belief in the magnitude of importance surrounding election reform.

3 Key Reasons I Believe The White House Wants to Rescue American Elections Capt. Seth Keshel · May 31 I am both humbled and amazed at the overflow of support for yesterday’s article, in which I announced I had a meeting with key White House personnel to present my most important research and findings gathered over the last four years. I did not go into that meeting expecting to be shrugged off, and I most certainly was not, but I had no idea how any of the men taking the presentation would respond to a boatload of new information related to several corrupted federal election cycles. After all, I’ve seen one Republican official after another show Read full story

As far as I can tell, there are three key reasons President Trump is ready to lay the cards on the table for the ill-fated “safest and most secure election of all time.”

I. Trump Didn’t Forget

So much for the endless fears that we would simply move on from election integrity matters since the GOP swept the Presidency, House, and Senate last fall. As I mentioned before, for someone who prides himself on a record of accomplishments rather than political talking points and virtue signaling, the 2020 election is most certainly deeply personal to Trump and his closest colleagues – the ones who’ve been working in the trenches for a decade now.

For those who provoke their audiences by insisting President Trump is easily swayed by the political bureaucracy, this is a telltale sign that he isn’t. I can guarantee you, having had plenty of fruitless conversations about electoral corruption with Republican political lifers, that most of the D.C. GOP establishment would love nothing more than to see Trump stop shining a spotlight on electile dysfunction and move on for the sake of the party’s good name.

As a reminder, electile dysfunction is best described in four ways:

· Difficulty maintaining an election

· Election lasts for longer than four days

· Sudden, severe, and noticeable loss of interest in voting

· Premature inauguration

The President’s chief duty is to preserve, protect, and defend the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law. If he were to understand the deficiencies of the electoral system and the way it, and the improper apportionment of the U.S. Congress and our electoral votes, disenfranchises U.S. citizens, and ignore it, he would be derelict in executing said duty and leave behind an incurable problem for the American people once he moves on from public life.

Trump’s announcement is proof that he did not forget 11/3/2020 and the immediate aftermath. It can be argued that Trump’s current predicaments, such as two wars raging in Europe and the Middle East, along with the emergency resuscitation required for Biden’s damage to our borders, economy, and domestic policy, is directly related to the act that the 2020 election ousted the rightful President.

It demands a reckoning.