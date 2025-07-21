Three Democrat Governors are clearly running for President in 2028:

· Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of Michigan – obvious because she isn’t running for the open Senate seat next fall that she would win easily · Josh Shapiro, Governor of Pennsylvania – who will be past his prime if he must wait for J.D. Vance to finish eight years in the White House · Gavin Newsom, Governor of California – term-limited and ready for the next big thing

I am willing to bet big money against anyone who thinks any of these three will sit out the 2028 race. They’ll be joined by a few others, perhaps Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, but they appear to be the strongest candidates in the race at this point. In some ways, these quadrennial candidate assemblies remind me of the military. Lots of officers complete a command and immediately get lined up for the next assignment or command opportunity regardless of how poorly they served in the prior role. Whereas some people would say they’ve had enough at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and retire, others charge ahead for sake of unbridled ambition.

So it is with the political ruling class. If Newsom has no problem ditching Californians fighting wildfires to hang out in South Carolina, or wasting time online podcasting with conservatives willing to give him an audience, then it should be a clear warning shot to the American people what he would be like if given a term, or more, in the White House. The Golden State presents the discerning mind with a thought problem.

California apologists, including Newsom himself, rant on and on about how large the state’s economy is:

Only the remainder of the United States, China, and Germany now have higher nominal GDPs than California has, per recent figures showing Japan being displaced from the fourth spot in the rankings. Yet, despite all of this supposed success, the state’s chief export continues to be people.

Clearly, Newsom thinks he is responsible for the cherry-picked statistic that is about as honestly expressed as if you were to say, “because Chris Christie weighs more than prime Chuck Norris, he is therefore stronger and able to take him in a barroom brawl.” In truth, California is what the occupy crowd should be screaming about – a top-heavy assortment of billion-dollar tech companies kept afloat by an extremely wealthy 1%, a struggling middle class that eyes Texas, Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada in their spare time, and a desperately poor slave class made up of millions of non-citizens and illegal aliens.

That is the reality of Newsom’s California, and he wants you to believe people are basking in luxury like Scrooge McDuck.

Here are some real figures for Newsom to run on, without even scratching the surface of the crime and street chaos linked to open borders, such as that leading to the Mexican flag-waving fiasco last month:

Here are some real figures for Newsom to run on, without even scratching the surface of the crime and street chaos linked to open borders, such as that leading to the Mexican flag-waving fiasco last month:

· Unemployment: According to the San Francisco Chronicle, California tied Nevada for the nation’s highest unemployment rate last month: