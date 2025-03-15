The following is a guest post by Toni Shuppe, CEO of Audit the Vote Pennsylvania and Regional Ambassador for Patriot Academy.

March 2020

I was just a mom in my early 40s, knee-deep in the chaos of raising three daughters, (ages 2, 5, and 8) when everything I thought I knew about normal life unraveled. It was March of 2020, and the Governor of Pennsylvania shut down the schools—overnight, my kitchen table became a classroom, and my days morphed into a blur of Zoom calls, math worksheets, and worry. That wasn’t just a policy shift; it was the crack that split my world open. What started as frustration over lost routines grew into a gut-level awakening—a realization that the stakes were so much higher than canceled school days. It was the beginning of a life-altering pivot, one that would pull me from the sidelines of motherhood into the heart of a fight I never saw coming.

Back then, I was politically clueless—blissfully so, I suppose. I’d been a conservative since my early 20s, always voting pro-life because it felt like a moral anchor. But beyond that? I was checked out. The world of “news” was a distant hum I didn’t tune into. I’d show up for presidential elections, pull the red lever, and call it a day, thinking that was enough. Staying home with my kids, shepherding them to church every Sunday, and pouring myself into entrepreneurial ventures to make a positive dent in the world—that was my playbook. I thought I was doing the right thing, living a quiet, faithful life. I had no idea how much I was missing, or how fast that bubble of ignorance would burst.

September 2020

In the fall of 2020, the entrepreneurial path I was on led me to taking a virtual, 6-week constitution class that turned my world upside down all over again. Hosted by Patriot Academy’s Rick Green and WallBuilders’ David Barton, Constitution Alive wasn’t just a history lesson—it was a total revelation. I was stunned by how much I didn’t know, how utterly ignorant I’d been about basic civics. The principles of liberty, the mechanics of our government, the genius of the Founders—it hit me like a freight train. I thought, “This is the problem! We have generations of Americans who are wildly uneducated on our nation’s founding, but this is fixable!” With that revelation, I felt a new fire ignite on the inside. I felt obligated to reach others like me, to do my “duty” as John Adams called it, and wake them up to what I’d just discovered. So I teamed up with a long-time friend, became a Patriot Academy Constitution Coach, and we started hosting Constitution Alive classes together, all via Zoom. That’s what we were doing—teaching, learning, connecting—when the 2020 election rolled around and shook the ground beneath us once more.

After November 3rd, 2020

As the election madness unfolded, I never thought they’d certify it. The errors and irregularities in Pennsylvania were so glaring—a truckload of ballots coming in from New York, total procedural chaos, and what I could only describe at the time as downright fraud. Due to my ignorance, I naively assumed the truth would come spilling out through the court process. With lawsuits being filed all over the country, I thought certainly the lawyers and judges would step in, sort it all out, and President Trump would be rightfully re-elected, standing firm as our Commander in Chief by January. I was wide-eyed, clinging to a belief in justice I didn’t yet understand was fragile.

When they certified it anyway and inaugurated Joe Biden, I had about a 24-hour pity party, but then I couldn’t sit still—I’d learned just enough in that constitution class to be mildly dangerous. So, me and two other ladies of a similar non-political background, who I’d formed a bond with along the way, decided to act. That’s when we started what would become Audit The Vote PA, launching a petition for a full forensic audit of the 2020 election on February 8, 2021.

On April 21st, we had our first rally on the capitol steps in Harrisburg, celebrating that the petition had crossed over 15,000 signatures. Over the next few months, the initiative gained significant traction, amassing over 120,000 signatures by June 2021, transforming it from a small online campaign into a statewide push for election transparency.

Just before I met Captain K (Seth Keshel) at Mike Lindell’s first Cyber Symposium, Audit The Vote PA had morphed into a 501(c)(4) nonprofit—almost by accident. Our door-to-door canvassing uncovered so many discrepancies that supporters pushed us to amplify the message with billboards. Legally, that meant a “paid for by” disclaimer, and that required a nonprofit entity. Overnight, I found myself in the position as the CEO of an election integrity nonprofit, with no clue what I was stepping into but a burning resolve to see the mission through.

August 2021

After watching Seth’s presentation at that first event in South Dakota, I discovered that not only was he a former Army intelligence officer, but he also had a mind like a steel trap, able to retain and regurgitate voter registration shifts with intense precision. He explained the trends in a way that we hadn’t looked at them before, and it was a refreshing perspective that reinforced what we were finding on the ground - 2020 was without a doubt a fraudulent mess.

By the time we crossed paths that August, I’d already been in the trenches for months, and our petition had garnered serious attention. In fact, the very next week we were set to meet President Trump at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club to talk through strategy about fixing the 2020 Pennsylvania debacle, but meeting Seth added a new layer to the fight for us. He wasn’t just another voice in the crowd—he brought precinct-level data analysis that turned our gut instincts into hard evidence and gave us another tool we could use to wake more people up and invigorate the public into action. What really impressed me, though, was his willingness to drop everything and meet with local officials on our behalf, presenting his findings in hopes of pushing our cause forward. He didn’t charge us a dime to do that—and that showed me just how dedicated he was. Seth’s work became a compass for me that I didn’t know I needed. While I’d been rallying signatures and building grassroots momentum, he dove into voter registration trends, historical voting patterns, and statistical red flags.

2022 and Beyond

Our friendship really started forming in January of 2022 after a lunch meeting in Pittsburgh where Seth opened up about some of the personal struggles he was facing, including a divorce that was weighing him down. That raw honesty cemented something between us—beyond the data and the cause, we were in this as people, too.

Together, we hit the road across Pennsylvania. From dusty VFW halls to overflowing church basements, we spoke to farmers, teachers, and grandparents—patriots who felt the same urgency we did. Seth would lay out the data, showing them the stakes in stark numbers, while I’d tell my story: how a mom like me went from signing petitions to standing shoulder-to-shoulder with warriors like him. We urged them to step up—become poll watchers, canvassers, or just loud voices in their towns. The energy was raw and real, and Seth and I fueled each other through it.

After the disastrous mid-terms in late 2022, we realized that our hope of rectifying the 2020 steal was no longer realistic, and we had to shift gears and start working on a game plan for 2024. Seth’s work gave us some solid paths to pursue and a clear direction for the next time Trump would be up for re-election—targeting key counties and precincts to watch, places where the numbers hinted at trouble. He provided us with detailed analysis and precinct maps covering all of Pennsylvania, and those maps became invaluable tools, sharpening our view of the electoral landscape and guiding our strategy as we paved the way to secure 2024.

Seth’s precinct-level insights and relentless optimism fueled our work—he saw victory on the horizon for 2024, while I wrestled with doubts about preventing another steal. Every time I voiced my concerns, asking if we could truly stop it, he’d respond with unwavering confidence, steadying my resolve and ensuring we pressed on with purpose. On the harrowing day President Trump was shot, Seth was the first call I made. We prayed together and stood in agreement over President Trump’s safety and well-being for the remainder of the campaign leading up to November 5th. The celebratory text messages we were able to exchange on November 6th were proof that he had it right all along.

Over these years, Seth has become like a little brother to me. I’ve watched him navigate a career he never signed up for—thrust from military service into this relentless mission. I’ve seen the late nights, the personal sacrifices, the highs and lows. We’ve shared tears in quiet moments, laughed over terrible diner coffee, and held fast to the cause. He could’ve walked away a dozen times, but he didn’t. To me, he’s not just Captain Keshel, fighting the dreadful disease he calls Electile Dysfunction. He’s family—a man who fights for liberty with every ounce of his being.

The 2024 election has come and gone, but now the fight to Defend the Republic is just beginning. Looking back, I see how it all started with that petition in February 2021, a mom’s quiet resolve turning into a patriot’s roar. Seth joined me on that road, and together we’ve built something bigger than ourselves. We didn’t just crunch numbers or give speeches—we ignited a movement. We empowered Pennsylvanians to reclaim their voice, one signature, one precinct, one story at a time.

Seth says this is about preserving liberty for posterity, and he’s right. But it’s also personal. It’s about the bond we’ve forged, the trust we’ve earned, and the unspoken promise to keep pushing forward. From Audit The Vote to the stages of Pennsylvania, from 120,000 signatures to a dinner with a president, this journey has transformed me—and Seth’s been there every step of the way. Together, we’re fighting for the soul of America, and we’re not backing down. We’re relentlessly pushing forward with grit and grace, undeterred by the odds no matter how good or bad they are, until we can stand before Jesus with the peace of knowing we’ve secured a free nation for the sake of our children and the generations that follow them.

Captain K’s Note: It has been an honor to work with Toni and visit the great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania so many times. From a brief count, I’ve done events in 13 of the state’s counties, and multiple events in several. She has proven herself as one of the great election warriors in America and is directly interwoven into perhaps the most critical state there is.

