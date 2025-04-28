If you’ve recently found Captain K’s Corner and are looking for the latest aggregator of fake polling or someone with a mainstream media orders-driven approach to telling an audience what their itching ears want to hear, you’re in the wrong place. If you’re here for a data-driven approach to getting to the right answers, no matter who gets offended, then you’ll be satisfied with what you read in this newsletter and more often than not, sift through the archives and say, “man, that was right again.”

The New York Times took a swipe at my methodologies and hypotheses last October, and wound up eating crow in a big way when I got all 56 picks (50 states, Washington, D.C., and the 5 split electoral votes of Maine and Nebraska) correct in November for a right on the money 312 to 226 Electoral College call. They did, however, inadvertently nail one thing exactly as it happened:

In some states, Mr. Keshel predicted that Mr. Trump will find even greater support from deeply red counties, while siphoning Black and Hispanic voters away from Ms. Harris.

Trump did indeed max out the map in Crimson areas of the various states, and Harris lagged Biden’s margins with minority voters in every key battleground. This dynamic of Trump’s MAGA county margins and improved performance with those who were counted on to once again vote Democrat was instrumental in determining the outcomes of every single battleground state in a modern no holds barred election:

· North Carolina (Blacks and Hispanics) · Georgia (Blacks) · Arizona (Hispanics) · Nevada (Hispanics and Asians) · Pennsylvania (Blacks and Hispanics) · Michigan (Blacks and Arabs) · Wisconsin (Blacks)

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’d like to terminate what could develop into another media roast and rip us back into the present. Last week, I ripped on Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen and the shameless Democrats who know nothing about due process when it comes to January 6 offenses but are tireless champions of it when it comes to defending human filth like Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the deported gangbanger being misleadingly described as a Maryland Man and mild-mannered pillar of a valued “American” family. One of the highlights of that piece:

Americans are correct to despise Democrats for sacrificing the wellbeing of American citizens, including their former voters, to pander to what they think is the burgeoning demographic group (Latinos) that will save them politically.

There is one key thing that really needs to happen for the Republican Party, which is the only valid political vehicle available to Americans given a two-party system, to truly overhaul the country with an America First Agenda – their members need to “get religion” and find conviction to vote for Americans’ best and desired interests, and unfortunately, this is going to take continued house cleaning. It’s not just the Cheneys and Kinzingers who need to be summarily and unceremoniously shitcanned, but also the Murkowskis, McConnells, and a boatload of useless consultants who turn into chameleons when it is campaign time.

Once that is done or sufficiently in progress, only two things need to go into our mixing bowl as ingredients to guarantee a Republican political future:

1. Meaningful election reform, such as the sustainment of groundwork of Trump’s first executive order, passage of the MESA bill, or states imposing items like the Ten Points to True Election Integrity to ensure our elections aren’t equivalent to adult Easter Egg hunts and ballot collection contests (AKA cheat fests) 2. Time

Democrats went all in on demographics are destiny. That was the foundation of “Battleground Texas,” the vain effort to assert one of America’s most important states owed its votes to Democrats because time would see that more people were of brown-skinned origins than not, and Obama’s margins with blacks (19 to 1), Latinos (2 to 1), and Asians (3 to 1) seemingly confirmed than increasingly non-white country would doom Republicans for good.