Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Skeptical Actuary's avatar
Skeptical Actuary
5h

It's so scary that ALL the mainstream media were shouting that the election was secure and that anyone who questioned it was a kook, or worse, an insurrectionist.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
tim's avatar
tim
7h

The devil must be frigid at this moment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Capt. Seth Keshel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture