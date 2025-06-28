Since it appears we are on the way to making serious progress against electoral corruption in our beloved United States, it behooves me to give you fantastic patriots some reading materials that are not only useful but steeped in rich irony given today’s political loyalties and assigned talking points.

In 2016, the British Broadcasting Corporation, writing under their Africa section, issued guidance about third-world election rigging. This was, of course, four years before everyone needed to herd their opinions to a consensus approval of all modern forms of election rigging that are foolishly based on relieving decades of so-called discrimination and disenfranchisement. What did the BBC say to look out for?

· Too many voters

-Specifically cites the corruption of voter rolls and inability or unwillingness to get dead voters off rolls.

· A high turnout in specific areas

-Why is turnout X in this village, but X plus 40% in this one?

· Large numbers of invalid votes

-Not related to stuffed ballots, but rather officials throwing out ballots over falsified points of rejection to disenfranchise a candidate or party

· More votes than paper ballots issued

-Clear sign of old-school ballot stuffing

· Results that don’t match

-One result announced or apparent at one time, with the final result much different

· Delay in announcing results

-A trick as old as time

It’s not just the BBC that has an eye on elections in the third world and developing nations. Last year, the United Nations had pure gold posted online, which I can’t find now (it’s either gone, or one of the sleuths reading this may be able to find it). Here it is in all its glory:

Oh, wow. This really makes me sad for the future of the people of Equatorial Guinea – I mean, the United States of America, which has notable violations of all three main sections as recently as the 2024 election.

· Electoral Violence and Intimidation? Look no further than Bucks County, Pennsylvania, using police to shut down early voting lines and losing on it in court.

· Administrative Manipulation? In 2020, Muskegon County, Michigan, discovered a massive registration fraud ring, which was covered up by Dana Nessel and her corrupt posse of Democrat sycophants.

· Ballot Integrity Issues? Where should I start? What could possibly be going on in the vote counting process if people are specifically banned from observing it, or threatened with police apprehension for getting too close? We’ve seen the wild swings in the vote count and watched Democrat candidates declare victory around Christmas time, and the DOJ has a target-rich environment for lawsuits over corrupted voter rolls.

For once, I agree with the United Nations. If California, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and a few other standouts were located in the deepest jungles of Africa, they’d have already inserted blue helmets everywhere.



Isn’t irony beautiful?

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.