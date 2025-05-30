On July 21, 2021, I gave my first official in-person election integrity event to the public in Flora, Mississippi. It was not as smooth or rehearsed as my later briefings have been since I was still finding my sea legs, but a couple hundred people showed up to something that would come to turn my life upside down and send me on the road trip of a lifetime.

At the time, countless tens of millions of Americans were watching the Biden administration fumble and bumble its way through what would ultimately be one of the worst four-year stretches in American political life. Even seven months before, in December 2020, many (including yours truly) believed President Trump had a shot to stay in the White House, and thought the courts would see what appeared, and still appears, obvious.

For over three years, all the way up to the 2024 election, people lined up to receive information on the 2020 race. Over 60% of Americans grew to lack confidence that Biden’s election was won under fair terms. The information war demanded those with a knowledge of our election systems, equipped with evidence, take the case to the court of public opinion - so we went.

Earlier this month, I announced there would be big news to brief you on. I didn’t put it out in detail because, as you know, cancellations, changes, and other mishaps can happen, and I didn’t want to tip off the media prematurely. Fear not, because yesterday, Rachel accompanied me to the most important presentation of my lifetime - one that I’ve spent years preparing for and the one that has the most potential to kickstart major change:

I briefed the White House.

I need to be careful not to give out more information than is necessary, but my presentation was to one of President Trump’s most critical staff members and his own key staff - someone who undoubtedly interfaces with the President daily. I had promised them this would be worth their while, and that there would be information shared that I’ve never shared publicly, and that is actionable in that they could change the elections world if in fact some of these changes could be integrated.

From my read, this is no standard staff of politicos we’ve dealt with for four years. They’re not the kind who want to shake off the obvious and attempt to steer the ship around states who have mastered unfairness. They asked many tough questions, contributed valuable insights, and gave me some to-dos. I encourage all to choose patience when it seems like things are moving slow, or perhaps not moving at all.

And the best news is - it sounds like I’m going back.

Be encouraged - the administration is taking election security seriously. If they weren’t, there’s no way I would have been there. I believe there is plenty left to come with regard to what is the most important domestic issue threatening our liberty, and I would like to personally thank all of you for allowing me to remain an independent voice in this field for over three years since being pushed off the corporate gangplank for standing up for what I believe is right and just. None of my impacts are possible without you, and none of the critical county-level work is possible without those of you willing to go out and do it.

My unique training, which began with being thrown to the wolves in Afghanistan and put in charge of something I wasn’t ready to run, has prepared me to defend my case without fear - and perhaps I’ll brief it to the man himself some day. It’s been a long road from that church in Flora, Mississippi, and I still have some driving left to do.

If you believe my work is worthwhile, I’d appreciate your paid support of Captain K’s Corner. Thank you for reading, and thank you most of all for your continued efforts to save our Republic.

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.