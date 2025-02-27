When the sentence for a crime is not quickly carried out, people’s hearts are filled with schemes to do wrong.

Ecclesiastes 8:11 (NIV)

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced yesterday that the Jeffrey Epstein files, or at least some of them, will be released for public consumption today. These files, which will contain various items, including some or all names of Epstein’s associates and flight logs detailing who traveled to his private island and may have taken part in the sexual abuse of minor children. While we do not know if this is going to be a comprehensive undoing of all high-profile figures involved, this moment is highly anticipated and likely to create significant public shock and disgust regarding the activities and special status of the American elite.

Donald Trump’s electoral victory came with a mandate for many items:

· Border security · Mass deportations · Jumpstart the economy · Shatter global death pacts and arrangements that weaken the U.S. · Terminate U.S. engagement in endless, unwinnable conflicts · Election reform · Gut the bureaucracy

I could go on and on ticking off agenda items and Trump’s radical platform of change, which he has just four years to impart; most of the hardcore Trump base supports all seven items above. Some of his voters, though likely not classified as base voters, may oppose termination of certain agreements they profit from, and you already know much of the Republican establishment wants a steady flow of cheap labor for donor around.

However, one thing nearly every vigilant American wants is justice.

I could fill this post with wisdom from the Bible, as I’ve done to open it, but you already know that the righteous groan when the wicked are in power (Prov. 29:2), because you’ve lived that for most of your time here on Earth. Even when Trump was in office the first time around, the government was run by crooks and thieves, who installed in our now 47th President the instincts that he can no longer go along to get along in Washington, D.C. I am here to tell you today that there is no political future without justice, right here and right now.

If there is no justice, you can forget about a White House MAGA dynasty for 2029 and beyond. J.D. Vance looks great on paper and formidable if most of the Trump agenda gets done, but right now, the political machine is waiting anxiously on Trump’s election reform agenda, if there is one under construction, to see just how far they can go in manipulating the midterms, which will springboard into 2028 without serious efforts to punish those who are responsible for the way things are today, and over the conduct of the 2020 presidential elections and a few key races around it, like the 2022 Arizona races. If there is no justice for people like Josh Shapiro, who said Biden would win Pennsylvania once all the ballots were counted (wink, wink), then you’ll come to think 2020 was a shining example of how elections should run in the modern world in retrospect. This is our last shot to get elections squared away, and I say that as one of the original election deniers.

If there is no justice, we will have permanently disgraced those who have lost loved ones at the hands of violent foreigners or illicit drugs that have come across our open borders. The flow of third-world, unassimilable foreigners will continue until we go the way of Rome, lose any sense of an American identity, and buckle under the weight of a welfare state designed to punish the successful to lift up the unscrupulous and entitled. The time to punish those responsible for the deliberate dissolution of American sovereignty is upon us.

If there is no justice, warmongers who have provoked the world to violence, senseless bloodshed, and death will have license to advance their agenda until the world begs for tyrannical control and worldwide government that is thought to be the only way to bring stability. History gives plenty of examples of post-war societies who wound up worse off on the other side of a war than they were going in. This is our time to bring back the understanding of Matthew 5:9, which in the words of Christ says, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.”

If there is no justice, those who have abused the world’s women and children and accelerated the plunge into bottomless depravity will be unafraid of any efforts, no matter how loud, to defend the innocent and set examples meant to discourage such evil in the future. They will be emboldened and mock the righteous, who will have been denied what is right once again, with only the hand of God in reserve.

Finally, if there is no justice, these four years, which are no guarantee in and of themselves, will be the pinnacle of the movement to Make America, and by extension, the freedom-loving world, Great Again. It will be a repeat of Trump’s first term, with memes and videos mocking deranged opponents, that conclude with the shock of a corrupted election, the triumph of enemies, and worse, the rounding up and systemic silencing of dissidents. Journals like this one will cease to exist, surveillance will resume, and countless thousands of your fellow patriots will be rounded up, with January 6 as a key warning shot, by a retooled administrative state seeking to prevent the horror of their systemic undoing from ever happening again.

It's great that Kristi Noem is firing raid leakers and Tulsi Gabbard is canning people who have nothing better to do but sext their time on duty away. But is that what we need? What should we do about agency leadership (I am not referring to Norm or Gabbard, but bad actors we know by name) that actively plot to undermine the will of the people and their duly elected president? That is not simply a fireable offense, ladies and gentlemen. That is treason.

Good morning, Agent Johnson. Our internal review of your wiretapping of the Oval Office is against the policy handbook. We have decided to place you on administrative leave, then terminate your employment with 90 days’ pay and full pension eligibility.

There is a punishment specified for treason, and unless you wish to see a country at the precipice of total darkness for the rest of your life, it is time to get serious about punishing subversion, sedition, and treason. There is no making peace with people who want to destroy your way of life, and for true Americans, that is the enjoyment of our Constitutional liberties that have stood the test of time and will only continue to do so with a backbone of steel and a heart for justice.

Along my travels over recent years, I have met many interesting people, some difficult people, and a handful of people who continuously reappear in my memory. As I wrote this article, I remembered a young man, shown below, who liked my trademark leather vest so much, he had his mother get him one for an event I presented at in Deschutes County, Oregon, in June 2022. His name – Justice.

The hope for securing liberty lies in our willingness to demand justice. Anything short of it will result in the end of our dreams for punishing wickedness, restoring goodness, and guaranteeing liberty to posterity.

But let justice roll on like many waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing river.

Amos 5:24 (ISV)

