Captain K's Corner

John C. Lamb
5h

My wife is pursuing an online undergraduate degree, part of the requirements are to comment on other's papers and to defend her premises of her papers. We, almost immediately, recognized that other students comments were written with assistance of, completely by AI. More than a little disappointed at this use is allowed. Since becoming familiar with AI written script, I now find it everywhere, especially in "how to", "here's why" or "product review" webpages. A little disgusting...

Keep up the good work, Seth!!

1 reply by Capt. Seth Keshel
ngcorbett
36m

Thank you Captain K. I agree with you about AI. I think it has its place as an information resource but think it's a tool for those too lazy to write/draw for themselves. It would seem those in the legacy media must use it because they all use the same tired words/phrases. You read one, you've read them all. Thank you for your authenticity. Keep up the great work!

