On Wednesday, the Department of Justice announced a lawsuit against Robert Page, the Registrar of Voters for Orange County, California. The suit is led by Harmeet Dhillon and contains ironclad evidence of what surprises absolutely no one in the election integrity world – that calling California’s elections third-world caliber is an insult to third-world nations.

Defendant Robert Page, Orange County Registrar of Voters

I did not know this suit was coming, but I can understand if you thought I may have. In May, I wrote an article based on napkin math outlining the ballot harvesting apparatus in a large urban county, and chose Orange County for the study. I chose it because the localized voting data is broken down by municipality, into 35 large chunks, rather than into many hundreds of precincts; this made it easier to make broad-brush assessments and bring the numbers to life to make the point that yes, you can fund and plan your way to a massive bump in ballots if deemed strategically necessary. From that article:

I have surmised that 1,300 paid ballot harvesters in Orange County could collect 100,000 ballots (77 each) at a cost of $3,000,000 (three million). The Harris campaign, in less than four months, raised $1.2 billion in campaign funds, or 400 times more money than I’ve parceled out here for a county that makes up nearly 1% of the population of the United States, and while being overly generous in my price paid per ballot. It is also notable that Harris lost votes in 33 of 35 Orange County municipalities, and gained in only Laguna Woods (+21 ballots) and the unincorporated areas of Orange County; in the latter, her gain was a robust +5,747, or +16.5%, where it just happens to have an outsized impact on the many U.S. House races that hinge on Orange County. My belief about California in the 2024 election, as it is with New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Washington, is that the piling on of “popular votes” in safe blue states was discouraged because Harris needed to be portrayed as the winner of the Electoral College and not the popular vote in order for her to achieve two things: · Avoid the scrutiny of needing 86 million votes to beat Trump, akin to the 2020 results · Push conservatives to abolish the Electoral College, which serves as a check on Democrat urban dominance. For those who think my mapping and math estimates are too kooky to be believed, I’ve laid out the quotas and human resources requirements right here in front of you and bounded them with historical context and government-provided statistics. Yes, it is possible to: · Flood voter rolls with ineligible entries using Automatic Voter Registration · Use the voter rolls and specially coded data to identify dormant registrations or perpetual non-voters · Carve the map and assign territory to paid activists, numbering one out of thousands in a given city each. · Use the extended mail and early voting period to achieve these quotas and assure political dominance. Those who believe the ballot collection game, the equivalent of an adult Easter Egg hunt in only which certain kids have the data as to where the eggs are located, are fooling themselves and would be much wiser to understand exactly how data and policy are being weaponized against them. Until lawless states like California are brought to their knees, you can expect politicians to act as if there is no electoral check against them – because there isn’t.

How would you go about creating a luxury fishing retreat for the wealthy? Stock the pond with trophy fish. How then would you go about creating a ballot-rich environment for collecting ballots? Stock the voter rolls with “registrations,” or bring in enough updated registrations while leaving the invalid ones on the rolls to ensure mail ballots are everywhere and available for pickup, interception, or purchase.

What is Dhillon suing over?

Page’s failure to administer elections in accordance with the National Voter Registration Act (1993) and the Help America Vote Act (2002), primarily for his failure to maintain accurate voter rolls. The failure to maintain accurate voter rolls is a feature, not a bug, of Automatic Voter Registration. Remember this graphic from 2024?

Just like slamming down Whoppers every day for 40 years suggests the likelihood of clogged arteries, adopting or implementing Automatic Voter Registration in a state suggests it will vote for Democrat presidential nominees and favor that party’s candidates in other races.

From Dhillon’s case, citing federal law: