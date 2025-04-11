Before you proceed with my synopsis of this week’s cyber-election developments, I recommend reading my review of President Trump’s March 25 executive order, which was his first major action on election integrity since returning to the White House. I viewed the order as effective in laying the groundwork for follow-on actions, which seems obvious to me based on the number of agencies tasked to investigate or enforce compliance with various items. One of the most obvious things being teed up for potential elimination is electronic voting. From my article:

I have a gut feeling this first order, particularly in this section, is laying the framework for drastic change. I’ve seen a proposed executive order about electronic voting systems that the President has been given, and when I read subsection B of Section 6, in which the Secretary of Homeland Security and EAC are ordered to report on the security of electronic systems used in the voting process (including registration), I suspect sweeping change is around the corner. “The Secretary of Homeland Security, as the head of the designated Sector Risk Management Agency under 6 U.S.C. 652a, in coordination with the Election Assistance Commission, shall assess the security of all such systems to the extent they are connected to, or integrated into, the Internet and report on the risk of such systems being compromised through malicious software and unauthorized intrusions into the system.”

and…

· Trump appears ready to spring the trap on electronic voting, as evidenced by his directives for the DHS and EAC to fully investigate the vulnerabilities and threats posed by electronic voting (to include software) in consideration of existing directives surrounding threats to “critical infrastructure.”

The order, which also directs the EAC to stop giving money to states not complying with it, calls for the elimination of votes contained in bar codes or QR codes (like Georgia). Clearly, much of this order, and perhaps a forthcoming order on electronic voting systems that I’ve seen a draft of, signals the administration wants to make elections like Germany’s, which outlawed the use of electronic voting systems almost two decades ago.

Yea, well has anything happened since this order? It’s been over two weeks.

On Wednesday, Trump ordered the DOJ to investigate two men, including former CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) chief Chris Krebs. Krebs lost his security clearance and is branded “a significant bad-faith actor who weaponized and abused his Government authority” in Trump’s order. For those worried that Trump is going to move on from the 2020 quasi-election, have no fear. Trump points out that Krebs baselessly denied that the 2020 election was rigged and stolen, all while working overtime to keep the Hunter Biden laptop story from reaching the ears of the public.

The most cinematically satisfying part of Wednesday’s proceedings is most certainly the reaction of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who held the same office on November 3-4, 2020, when Trump somehow lost a commanding lead, and then the state, in one of the dirtiest outcomes of the entire presidential contest:

Whitmer suddenly didn’t seem so thrilled to be in the Oval Office

So, you’re telling me Trump just decided willy-nilly to announce an investigation into Krebs on the same day Whitmer came to discuss keeping a military installation in Michigan? Executive orders can be signed off camera and announced to the public by passive means. Whitmer remains one of the key players in the 2020 rig, and if not on the Mount Rushmore of bad actors, has a spot in the Top Ten.

If that weren’t enough, at yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced she was looking into electronic election manipulation, and having key breakthroughs in the process. From The Western Journal: