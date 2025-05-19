Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, better known as Kamala Harris’ doofus running mate the Democrats brought in to pathetically pander to white men and make a half-hearted attempt to salvage some level of working-class support in the Midwest, doesn’t appear to be taking last November’s loss very well. Not only is he apparently incapable of getting over it, but he also lacks the ability to look inward and recognize that his woke Democrat partners in crime are the reason the party is continuing to hemorrhage membership all throughout the country.

Tim, if you’d have ignored the polls and listened to people who know what they’re talking about, maybe you would have known that every state but Colorado had the Republican Party making gains in registration since 2020, Artificial Intelligence generated your crowds, and the campaign was all but over once the regime tried to take down Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Poor Tim was undefeated in eight elections prior to November 5, 2024, when his presence on the ticket not only failed to secure 270 electoral votes for team blue, but his own home state slid three points to the right from the 2020 race. Everyone but Kamala and Tim knew this ship was headed for a disaster, even though it is the media spin machine that makes it seem like Harris didn’t want Josh Shapiro on the ticket, when in fact it is most likely Shapiro didn’t want to wreck his career by with a cackling albatross. Walz’s brashness and perceived invincibility reminds me of Tim Kaine’s own opinion of himself and all the bragging he did about being undefeated – until, of course, the queen’s coronation was permanently sidelined on that fateful November 8, 2016, night.

Does anyone else remember when I suggested Shapiro and Gretchen Whitmer wanted Harris to not only lose, but lose their respective home states of Pennsylvania and Michigan to grease the skids of their own 2028 campaigns? From the time capsule outlining Shapiro’s thought process:

I think Shapiro wants Harris to lose, and the best way for that to happen is for her to suffer the consequences of something he can directly impact – ballot harvesting operations and urban election rigging. Harris eating dirt in November and going out on her back especially by losing Shapiro’s all-important home state makes him the number one guy in 2028 for the Democrats: · They picked Walz and he couldn’t get her over in my home state of Pennsylvania. They should have picked me. · I am the popular Democrat governor of the most important swing state. · I am the only one standing on this stage who can carry Pennsylvania. For all the talk about Shapiro beating Doug Mastriano for the governorship by the largest non-incumbent margin since 1946, Mastriano had substantially more votes than Democrat Tom Wolf did when he won the governorship in 2014 by 9.9%. Don’t look at those numbers and tell me Shapiro doesn’t command a massive ballot harvesting apparatus centered around the Philadelphia collar counties that got him more votes than Barack Obama in 2012 or Hillary Clinton in 2016 (and more than Biden should have had in a fair 2020 race). All that is needed in what will be a race decided within five points is for him to call the dogs off ever so slightly, give orders in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh to run a tight ship, and continue to spread messages that Trump is strong in Pennsylvania, like he was doing last week.

Of course, Shapiro and Whitmer will need to morph themselves into old-school industrial Democrats for their coming clash in 2028. Whitmer will slide right into the race after being term-limited and forced out in January 2027. Shapiro will have to pull a DeSantis and jump into the race right after reelection, but will be forgiven by the left-wing masses when he takes the stage at his campaign announcement, steps up on a stack of phone books, and says, I am the only candidate who can win our most important battleground state, the Keystone State!

Does Tim Walz Work for Donald Trump, or is He Just Tone Deaf?

With Tina Smith opting not to run for her U.S. Senate seat in 2026, I have a sneaking suspicion Walz will make a run for a return to Washington, D.C.