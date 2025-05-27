Political lightning rods seemingly come out of nowhere, flashing like the matador’s red cape that infuriates the charging bull. Most congressmen remain relatively unknown, and every so often, I read names I need to look up:

Of course, the congressman from Indiana.

Over the years, Republicans have concentrated their fire on the Pelosis, Schumers, Clintons, and AOCs of the political world, and occasionally get introduced to perpetual irritants like Ilhan Omar or Adam Schiff, who are supporting cast members in the clickbait, rage-fueling media campaigns designed to pit one side against the other. Every so often, a new major cast member takes flight.

Enter Jasmine Crockett.

Crockett is a clever political creature who knows how to hide behind racial grievance and make everything about mean girl vibes. She came out of nowhere, leaving behind a trail of obvious corruption, to put herself squarely in the pack of budding left-wing icons who crave the limelight so badly they’ll say anything to get the point across.

She clearly has high hopes for herself and any potential role in a possible Democrat U.S. House majority come January 2027, and I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but such an outcome is likely according to nine decades of modern political science. There have been 23 midterms since 1934, and in all but three, the President’s party has lost seats (an average of 27). The GOP can only drop two seats net and lay hold to the majority. We may get lucky on the tailwinds of major political realignments in all the right places and hit that one in eight chance, but I wouldn’t advise any of you get goofy on such a bet on a gambling site.

Crockett promises the Democrats will leave no stone unturned in investigating the Trump family with House committees, and if there’s one tried and true virtue of the Democrat Party, it is that its members can be relied upon to do exactly what they promised to do to their political enemies when they were in campaign mode. Republicans excel in letting people slide or get off the hook for the sake of the fabled unity excuse, but when Democrats are in power, people get locked up far and wide, or at least wrecked so badly their lives will never come back together. If you ever get a chance to meet Lieutenant General (Ret.) Michael Flynn, ask him how much lasting impact his family sustained from the government’s witch hunt against him.

Crockett’s own words, from Breitbart:

“That means that we will investigate. We will look at whether or not this president himself has violated the Emoluments Clause as it relates to say such things as getting a $400 million plane from the Qataris. We also will make sure that we’re looking into all these business deals that they have going on. I mean, think about it this way, Alex. they were going after Hunter because he sat on a board. Think about how much money they are raking, raking in, whether we’re talking about the next golf resort that they’re setting up in Qatar or whether we’re talking about them leveling Gaza, as they’ve talked about and talked about how it would be great beachfront property, whether we’re talking about this crypto scam, the scam that people didn’t even want to walk into and show their faces.”

What Americans Can Expect From a Democrat House

If there is a silver lining to be found, it’s that it is extremely unlikely Democrats will capture a U.S. Senate majority. I foresee 52 to 55 Republican-held seats in the Senate in January 2027, with Thom Tillis and Susan Collins holding the two most vulnerable seats, in North Carolina and Maine, respectively. While there may be a few opportunities for GOP pickups depending on candidate selection, Georgia looks like the best shot.

Democrats, if in the majority in the House, will immediately set about the business of doing three key things:

I. Witch Hunt Committees

Take Crockett at her word. The Democrats will, rest assured, form committees to target President Trump, his family, and key allies. There are still 20 months until Democrats would take control if they win next November, and as such, plenty of time for the media to spin nonsense into political probable cause. Remember Russia, Russia?

I wouldn’t be surprised to see more action on transparency and rights groups to the extent possible that can be conducted around the protections of pardons, with ethics hearings from hell stemming from various policy outcomes, withdrawals from agreements, or efforts to defund corrupt institutions.

These committees will generate woke victim sound bites and run wall to wall in the run-up to the 2028 election campaign in order to hoodwink mindless white liberals out of their dollars as easily as legacy media morons spin AI-generated articles to tens of thousands of paying subscribers.

II. Impeachment Efforts