Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron Wiggins's avatar
Ron Wiggins
4h

Hitting the nail on the head AGAIN!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ted Cooperstein's avatar
Ted Cooperstein
8m

How many of the 16 yr olds are named Mohammed?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Capt. Seth Keshel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture