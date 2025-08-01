What begins in Europe often makes its way to the debate table in America. While Americans were still cracking jokes at the expense of socialists in the 1980s, many European nations were carefully crafting the safety nets that now threaten their very economic survival.

The British government under Prime Minister Keir Starmer plans to pass legislation allowing for 16-year-olds to vote in U.K. Elections at once, which would join them with Germany, Belgium, Austria, and Malta as European countries allowing citizens of that age to vote. While Starmer contends this was a major pillar of his campaign, the reasoning behind it goes far beyond his justification of extending the vote because "they're old enough to go out to work, they're old enough to pay taxes.”

European nations are doing what all entrenched governments do once they feel threatened. They’re changing the rules like children on a playground mid-game because they don’t want to lose, and they’re willing to do anything to get their desired outcomes. European politics, like Canadian politics, play well to the left of mainline American politics. You’ll find some nationalist/populist nations in Eastern Europe, which the global ruling order hate, but Western Europe is dying by the blows of its own hand.

In similar fashion, the working classes of the U.K., Germany, France, and others are abandoning traditional voting patterns to support candidates who are strict on illegal immigration and prioritize borders, language, and culture. They have made major ground in capturing legislative bodies and in spoiling plans of the elite as we saw with Brexit but are generally kept at bay by third-world strongman tactics and hordes of unassimilable immigrants in the population centers who vote for handouts and special protections.

Reform leader Nigel Farage, God bless him, is whistling past the graveyard when he says, "We're going to get 16 and 17-year-olds to vote for us. You know why? Because, like me, they want to make Britain great again.” For Farage’s information, there are roughly 1.6 million such voters about to be added to the electorate, more than enough to tip local races and perhaps more. Merlin Strategy polled 16 and 17-year-olds and found this group likely to support parties at these levels:

· Labour 33%

· Reform 20%

· Green 18%

· Liberal Democrats 12%

· Conservative 10%

Okay, Nigel, here’s the math on that. Not only does Labour command the largest chunk at a third of the new voters, they combine with leftist parties Green and Liberal Democrats to make up 63%. Reform and Conservative support combines to make 30%, with 5% undecided. No British patriots should celebrate the inclusion of a voting group that proposes to back leftist parties by greater than a 2 to 1 margin, and this is before we consider the fact that their brains aren’t even fully developed. Hell, I think we should raise the voting age to 25. Can’t rent a car? Well, you’re not responsible enough to vote.

We haven’t reached the point in which a serious push for this same policy in the United States has made headlines, and that’s good; however, Democrat-run states are busy changing the rules of the game when they feel threatened. Take Minnesota for instance. You may not know this, but President Trump ripped past Hillary Clinton’s winning total in the state by 116,240 in 2020, only to “lose” by more than 7 points. He piled on another 34,976 in 2024 and got within 4.3% thanks to the harvesting machine backing off a bit in the Twin Cities, but the Democrats knew the state was secure thanks to the package of election laws passed by the 2023 Democrat trifecta, which codified the standards of the 2020 quasi-election.

Beware sudden changes to decades-old election law. They are advanced by those desperate to cling to political power, who become more dangerous than they ever have been when political survival is at stake.

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.