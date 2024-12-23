Captain K's Corner

Maliketh2000
Dec 23

The MIGOP will get smoked in the 2026 governors race and senate race without systematic reform. The Democrats appear to have a several hundred thousand harvested vote cushion entering into every major election. These tactics are far more potent in off-election years with lower turnout. Tudor Dixon and the other Republicans never stood a chance of running ahead of that artificial margin in 2022. We need Trump and Bondi to throw everything they have at Benson and Whitmer over the next 2 years to correct these issues.

Vito Andolini
Dec 24Edited

I lived in Michigan during the 2020 election and have seen the flagrant fraud up close and in my face. In January of 2022 a rag tag group of us knocked on over 800 doors in Genesee County with Michigan's Qualified Voter File (QVF) in hand.

We knocked on over 800 doors and More Than 400 residents answered our questions. We found the QVF was bloated with over 32.3% of registered voters and 3.8% of phantom votes, meaning voters who "voted" but didn't actually live in the residence listed on the QVF.

One night I went to the Genesee County Republican party meeting and ask those in attendance to fill out a data sheet listing their names and how they voted, meaning absentee or in person. Then I checked the list with the QFV. The results were shocking. Besides finding many votes flipped from in person to absentee I found eight people who had their votes stolen from them. Meaning the QFV said they didn't vote at all. These are party activists. Of course they voted.

We went through the Michigan legislature, the state house and state senate and checked how they voted. Two Michigan state house members and a Michigan state senator also had their votes stolen from them. Of course all three were Republican: Nesbitt, Roth & Marino. We never once found a Democrat who had their votes stolen.

A data Guru friend named Tim Vetter poured through the Statewide data of over 7 million names. He found 97,000 people who voted in the April local primary, voted again in the August presidential primary and then skipped voting in November of 2020. Now who does that? It's like following your team through the playoffs and then skipping the Super Bowl.

A personal friend of mine was one of the Republican electors and Nessel is still trying to throw her in prison. The DOJ will find a Target Rich environment in Michigan.

