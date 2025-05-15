Captain K's Corner

Discerning Patriot
8h

It has become glaringly obvious that the left will do ANYTHING to "win".

These people are evil to their rotten, devious cores.

They don't value "democracy", as they choose to call it. They value power at the highest levels. And they will do absolutely anything to grab it and make sure they hold onto it.

But their incessant efforts to try to maintain their stranglehold on strategic states is causing their methods and their true intentions to show though their veil.

And it is high time that they are stopped in their tracks.

Thank you, Seth, for continuing to expose them and their methodologies.

melanie nivelt
7h

Thank you for diving in to Michigan’s cesspool of corruption. We’ve been trying to fight Benson in court, but when it’s left leaning (and you pay off a judge) it’s difficult to do. We need help here in Michigan. There is currently a subpoena against Benson to deliver training materials for clerks to the house committee. She has been refusing and providing material very slowly, but of course not what they requested. She has set herself up to become the next governor.

