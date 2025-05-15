When I told The New York Times last fall that Michigan and Georgia were the two shakiest likely Trump states among battlegrounds, it wasn’t voodoo or dark magic that led me to the conclusion.

I had the 2024 election so heavily scouted that dishing out the key points of Michigan’s electoral corruption became second nature. I am confident President Trump knows this, and despite his public praise of Governor Gretchen Whitmer, I believe he realizes she is one of the most responsible parties behind Michigan’s persistent electoral corruption. While I ultimately got my Michigan and Georgia picks right, it’s not because those states had anything close to fair election contests going on. In fact, I made the case Michigan shouldn’t have even been allowed to submit electors when I pointed out that 83% of the total population was registered to vote last August.

Why is that a problem? Because only 77% of any population is over the age of 18, and therefore eligible to vote. From that article:

Michigan claims 8,384,910 registered voters with a population of 10,037,621 using the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 estimates. Go ahead and visit the links yourself if you’re reading this from the perspective of critic. That means 83.5% of Michigan’s population is registered to vote. Pennsylvania claims 8,826,265 registered voters with a population of 12,961,683 per the same estimate used above. That means a paltry 68.1% of Pennsylvania’s population is registered to vote, and that Automatic Voter Registration was needed there to boost the rolls and the follow-on phantom votes. Finally, Wisconsin claims 3,456,732 registered voters with a population of 5,910,955. Only 58.5% of Wisconsin’s population is registered to vote, a number that fits within the trend line of states not operating Automatic Voter Registration, and also highlighting why I think Wisconsin will be the easiest of this trio for Trump to carry. Another important thing to keep in mind when highlighting this sort of corruption is that 22.1% of the population is under 18, and therefore not eligible to cast a vote. The Census Bureau also counts illegal aliens and non-citizens in the totals, and in many states, felons can’t vote ever again or at least not right away. It is safe to say that at least a quarter of the population isn’t eligible to vote, meaning anything over 75% of the total population being registered should make eyeballs bulge and lawsuits fly. Now, highlights on Michigan: · Roscommon County has 23,930 registrants and a population of 23,863, good for Michigan’s high registration rate of 100.3%. · Eight other counties are over 95%. · Wayne County, home to Detroit, has a number just under the state average, with 83.0% registered. If it had only 60%, which would surpass most metros in Texas, then it currently sits 402,932 registered voters too high. · Only four counties are under 75% of total population registered. · Bringing the state down even to Pennsylvania’s 68.1% mark would remove 2,674,786 registrations from Michigan’s voter roll. · For reference, from states not automatically registering voters: Pinal County, Arizona – 55.4%; Tarrant County, Texas – 58.1%; Milwaukee County, Wisconsin – 53.7%.

Hundreds of thousands of registrations need to come off Michigan’s rolls, and this is indisputable. Logically, what would an aspiring tyrant who is term-limited do next? Figure out a way to expand the voter rolls even more, of course.

Enter Michigan House Bill 4983, which Whitmer signed, allowing for it to go into law on February 13, 2024, just nine months before the 2024 election. This took the existing Automatic Voter Registration law, which bloated Michigan’s rolls substantially between Trump’s 2016 win and the 2020 steal, and turned it into something so corrupt it probably compelled Detroit’s mob bosses e in advanced training to try and keep up with Whitmer, Nessel, and Benson (the latter of whom wishes to be the state’s next governor).

As if it weren’t enough for names to go on the voter roll every time someone got a driver’s license or ID card, here is what HB 4983 did:

· Allows 16-year-olds to pre-register · Adds more agencies to list of those registering voters - including the Department of Corrections and the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) · Permits Indian nations and tribal authorities to submit eligibility information on behalf of others, enabling them to be automatically registered without their knowledge

The role of DHHS, which handles Medicaid, SNAP, TANF, and other low-income programs, is specifically to transmit information about those using these programs, allowing them to be automatically registered, again without direct consent or knowledge.

Now, ladies and gentlemen, you can understand why a state would have 83% of its population registered to vote. The goal isn’t some hippy nonsense like everyone’s voice counts - the goal is to match up names with mail-in ballot requests, and pile on the fake ballots by the hundreds of thousands. Don’t believe me? Then I’ll let you get to the bottom of the Muskegon voter registration fraud scam yourself - the one the Michigan state police tried to bury for their boss.

We chase the mail ballots and the machines. They stuff the voter rolls, then align the mail ballots with the bloat. That means it all comes down to voter registration:

Without intervention from the Trump administration, these will be the long-term impacts of Michigan’s persistent electoral corruption and the maintenance of filthy voter rolls:

· Jocelyn Benson as next governor (2027)

· Lost U.S. House seats for the GOP (hello, John James)

· Lost U.S. Senate races for the GOP (hello, Mike Rogers)

· Lost state legislative majorities for the GOP

· Lost electoral votes for the GOP

Who, might you ask, could benefit from the electoral votes in 2028, when she is guaranteed to run? The person who signed the bill:

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.