David
3m

You yourself have pointed out that the incumbent President's party tends to lose seats in the midterms, war or no war.

The Democrats lost seats in 1938. No war then, at least for us.

The Democrats lost seats in 1946. No war then.

The Republicans lost seats in both 1954 and 1958. No wars then.

The Democrats lost seats in the House but gained in the Senate in 1962. We were on the brink of war but not actually in one.

The Democrats lost seats in 1978. No war then.

The Republicans lost seats in both 1982 and 1986. No wars then.

The Republicans lost seats in 1990. We were on the brink of war but not actually in one.

The Democrats spectacularly lost seats in 1994. No war then.

I would also respectfully point out that in many of your examples, other factors were at work. In 1974, for example, the War in Vietnam did not figure in the equation to any significant degree: it was all about Watergate and Ford's pardon of Nixon. In 1990, G.H.W. Bush's "Read My Hips!" blowoff of his pledge to enact "no new taxes" was the culprit. In Obama's two midterm elections, Democratic overreach was largely the culprit, especially in 2010 after the Democratic Congress rammed through ObamaCare.

So I am very surprised at this analysis, which seems...not as thoroughly thought through as what you normally write.

David Thompson
14m

I think what Trump is contemplating is not entry into a conflict but whether a single strike will result in greater or lesser regional stability. If he is successful and keeps US boots off Iranian ground, I don't see it being a significant issue in the midterms. If it spirals out of control, it is likely to throw away all he worked for.

For it to be a positive development with respect to the midterms would be a miracle – it would not just need to be a successful strike but repudiate his strategy the same way his approach to tariffs has yielded tangible improvements for many Americans. We all thought minorities would never budge from the Democrat party… what if he managed to dislodge Jewish support from them as well? That's worth praying for.

