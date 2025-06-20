Since the beginning of the latest conflict in the Middle East, two questions have been woven together by commenters:

What do we do?

How will it impact short-term U.S. political dynamics?

Given the drastic domestic proposals posed by President Trump during his campaign, it is important to assess what prolonged American involvement in the Middle East could bring (anything more than airstrikes or materiel support). I hear some in the back saying, “No one is calling for ground troops,” and perhaps that will be the case. But once again, “he who fails to plan, plans to fail.”

I will let the numbers (all net) below speak for themselves, and I suspect most will understand why the President has been steadfast in avoiding new wars.

1942 - F. Roosevelt (D) - WWII

U.S. House - Democrats lose 45 seats

U.S. Senate - Democrats lose 8 seats

Roosevelt gained in both chambers in 1934, his first midterm.

1950 - Truman (D) - Korea

U.S. House - Democrats lose 28 seats

U.S. Senate - Democrats lose 5 seats

1966 - L. Johnson (D) - Vietnam

U.S. House - Democrats lose 47 seats

U.S. Senate - Democrats lose 3 seats

1970 - Nixon (R) - Vietnam

U.S. House - Republicans lose 12 seats

U.S. Senate - Republicans gain 2 seats

1974 - Ford (R) - Vietnam

U.S. House - Republicans lose 48 seats

U.S. Senate - Republicans lose 4 seats

Combat forces had been removed at this point and the full withdrawal was nearly complete, but with some forces still present in a war that won’t end and the Watergate scandal fresh, this midterm was a disaster for the GOP.

2002 - G.W. Bush (R) - GWOT (Afghanistan)

U.S. House - Republicans gain 8 seats

U.S. Senate - Republicans gain 2 seats

One of the three examples since 1934 in which the President’s party gained in the House. GOP took a clear Senate majority thanks to a good slate, and gained in the House thanks to increased demand for national security after 9/11, favoring Republicans, and redistricting boosts. Quagmire status in Iraq was two years away.

2006 - G.W. Bush (R) - GWOT (Afghanistan and Iraq)

U.S. House - Republicans lose 32 seats

U.S. Senate - Republicans lose 6 seats

2010 - Obama (D) - GWOT (Afghanistan and Iraq)

U.S. House - Democrats lose 63 seats

U.S. Senate - Democrats lose 6 seats

2014 - Obama (D) - GWOT (Afghanistan)

U.S. House - Democrats lose 13 seats

U.S. Senate - Democrats lose 9 seats

Conclusion

Trump lost 41 seats in the 2018 midterms from the House, and gained 2 in the Senate. While U.S. forces were still present in Afghanistan, they were vastly reduced in number and in a different security posture. It is unlikely this was the main driver for the losses in 2018.

Therefore, in 9 midterms with wartime presidents (anything more than airstrikes or a quick trip, like Grenada in 1983), here is the average damage.

Times Lost House Seats 8 of 9

Times Lost Senate Seats 7 of 9

Average Loss of House Seats 22.7

Average Loss of Senate Seats 4.1

As a reminder, the GOP majority elected last fall in the U.S. House was 220 to 215, and can stand to lose just two seats net and retain a majority.

Donate Subscriptions

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.