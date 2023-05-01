Sometimes I take heat for not being bullish enough in my hindsight-based 2020 election result interpretations. I don’t account for a Trump win in California, despite massive election manipulation there, or in New York, despite persistent sentiment in the election truther movement that Trump won everything. I do, however, account not only for Trump wins all six major contested states (Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nevada), but also the Republican white whale, Minnesota. Minnesota is to Democrats what Arizona was (and still should be) to Republicans, the most intensely loyal state they have. It has not been won by the GOP nominee for President since Richard Nixon did the trick in 1972 in a national landslide.

The numbers bear out a Trump win of just shy of a point, in keeping with the trend in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for the entire decade of the 2010s, and so does logic. After all, Trump won the White House in 2016 while not carrying Minnesota’s 10 electors. He did not need to carry Minnesota in 2020 to be re-elected yet spent plenty of campaign cash and precious time to go on the offensive, instead of playing the defensive game Republicans have carried out for far too long (this also tells me he knew he had Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin in the bag). Do you mean to tell me his pollsters didn’t have the wherewithal to identify that the state had drifted more than six points to the left of the 1.5% margin Trump lost it by in 2016, as the Democrat non-college white working class abandoned the party for the MAGA agenda in droves?

Still, the narrative takes root:



Republicans didn’t show up for Trump.

OK, that’s interesting. Trump gained 11 million votes, including the largest jump in Republican votes in two decades in Minnesota, and the largest in the fully deployed electronic-voting equipment age, all amid the extinction of the Democrat working class and under the endorsement of many mayors in the vaunted Iron Range adjacent to Duluth, which has been under Democrat rule for nearly a century. He also piled up tons of new votes in the suburban Republican strongholds outside the Twin Cities. It looks to me like he got Republicans.



Well, moderates hated him.

You just told me Republicans hated him. So clearly those vote gains must have come from independents?

No, people just turned out to vote against Trump.

Alright, well if those vote gains weren’t from independent moderates or Republicans, they had to come from Democrats, right? If so, how did Biden obliterate Obama’s gains in the most loyal Democrat state there is, and gain 15 million more votes than Hillary Clinton against an incumbent with a working-class agenda?



-

I digress. They all know I am right, and this legislative session, the Minnesota legislature has confirmed the presence of a strong American First sentiment and political trend happening organically in the state if not for severe election manipulation. Trump’s photo finish loss in Minnesota in 2016 tipped off the sentries that the Democrat loyalty in that state was just about out of gas. After all, why would Minnesotans purposefully support a political party that seeks to settle hostile immigrant groups in the key population centers, which also desires to cripple mining and other resource-extraction based industries?

Minnesota’s Democrat power base has long been propped up by the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, and their home counties of Hennepin and Ramsey, respectively. Reagan barely missed Minnesota, the only state he lost, in his 1984 re-election campaign, and then it went out to the deep blue sea for three cycles until George W. Bush sustained two competitive losses there in 2000 and 2004. The Obama age pushed it back out of range until then-candidate Donald Trump buzzed the tower.

Minnesota piggy-backed on a corrupt 2018 national midterm and packed two Democrat U.S. Senators into Capitol Hill, one a fairly popular incumbent (Amy Klobuchar), and the other, one I’m not certain won a fair race (Tina Smith). Tim Walz took over the Governorship and proceeded to use his powers to lock down the entire population like a dictator during the so-called “COVID emergency.” America-hating Keith Ellison also rode out a MAGA wave to be elected Attorney General, which is another curious result. Still, because the Republicans expanded the U.S. Senate majority, and incumbent Presidents are supposed to see their party suffer losses in the House, few looked twice at Minnesota, or other states.

I predicted a Trump win in Minnesota in 2020, and still hold to that assessment. Because election suits and challenges focused on other states, such as the six main contested states, Minnesota snuck away. Even then-GOP chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan had no clue as to the extent of the cheat in Minnesota, because the result lined up with fraudulent media polling; however, U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis, who ran several points ahead of Trump in the results, has told me his numbers suggested he would win, and it was likely Trump would, too.

As if this were not enough, my projections for the 2022 mid-terms in Minnesota suggest it is likely there are 322,531 more votes cast than should be likely based on the previous seven mid-term turnouts, with the main Republican candidates holding raw vote totals generally in line with a winning number, much like one might expect a football team scoring 49 points to win, although there exists a small chance for a defeat.

That means the following candidates were likely denied victory, including the candidate for Attorney General, Jim Schultz, who supposedly lost to the radicalized Ellison by 20,815 votes.

The safest and most secure elections in history continue. Scott Jensen wanted nothing to do with the election integrity argument during his gubernatorial campaign, but Kim Crockett, candidate for Secretary of State, did. She lost by the most votes of any of these three candidates, but probably would have won a fair race free of widespread mail-in voting, ballot harvesting, electronic manipulation, and corrupt voter rolls.

Since Democrats in Minnesota are definitely not afraid of being caught from behind by an America First tidal wave (sarcasm), then there would certainly be no need to turn the election code into a lawless fracas, right?

Wrong again.

The corrupt 2022 mid-term in Minnesota ushered in a Democrat trifecta. Control of the Governor’s Mansion, State House, and State Senate – all in a moderate Upper Midwestern state dependent on agriculture and resource extraction to prosper. I had a conversation with Minnesota Republican State Representative Ben Davis this morning, and we aired out what the Democrats are up to in the state, and the impact for patriots there and nationally.

That trifecta has advanced the following reforms:

Driver’s Licenses for All

This bill will allow illegal aliens to apply for and receive driver’s licenses. Apparently, not even a marking to ensure they can’t register to vote is acceptable to the woke Minnesota legislature.

Other amendments proposed Tuesday, which also failed, suggested marking the licenses of undocumented drivers to designate the document for driving purposes only in order to prevent their use to register voters. Previous iterations of the bill, carried by Champion in 2013, included similar amendments.

Champion said Tuesday evening that such markings would invite discrimination. There are already systems in place to verify someone’s citizenship when they register to vote that include reviewing documents other than a driver’s license, he added.

Automatic Voter Registration

When combined with illegals, who reside primarily in corrupt Hennepin and Ramsey Counties, being able to get driver’s licenses, automatic voter registration opens a previously closed door for more cheating in elections. Project Veritas obtained damning footage of widespread ballot harvesting and trafficking taking place in Minneapolis in 2020, and now that anyone getting a driver’s license will be automatically registered to vote, imagine the chaos that will ensue.

The bill would create an automatic voter registration system, let 16 and 17 year olds pre-register to vote, set penalties for harassing or intimidating voters and prevent corporations with leadership outside the United States from contributing to political campaigns in Minnesota.

Illegal aliens and 16 and 17 year-olds registering to vote. What could go wrong in a state pushing the limits to expand mail-in voting? There are currently 22 states (plus Washington, D.C.) that have automatic voter registration, usually run through the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles. Of them, only West Virginia was certified as a Trump victory in 2020. Expanding the voter rolls is the goal.

Expanded Early Voting

This is a simple tactic. Bloat the voter rolls. Use Automatic Voter Registration to also sign registrations up to permanently receive mail-in ballots. Use the additional time, now extending into September, to collect the ballots and deposit them ahead of Election Day in the largest quantities possible. Do this like a well-oiled machine, and you have no America First wave to get leveled by.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

*Minnesota’s legislature knows there is an America First wave present in Minnesota that must be subdued with crooked legislation that enhances the voting power of the corrupt metropolitan areas in the state.

*Minnesota’s 2023 reforms violate law and open doors for non-citizens to dilute the legally cast votes of American citizens.

*These reforms, if allowed to take hold, will make Minnesota all but unwinnable in the 2024 election, when it would likely be a lean-Trump state in the 2-5 point range if left unaltered and uncompromised.

*Wisconsin looms large as a must-win in the Upper Midwest in 2024.