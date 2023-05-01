Captain K's Corner

User's avatar
Terianne's avatar
Terianne
May 1, 2023

Last Wednesday the feckless leaders in the senate passed a bill that will bypass the Electoral College in MN to use National Popular Vote instead. I'm having a hard time wrapping my head around all the horrors being passed in this state. We need to find a way to stand up as citizens and take back our state. You can't out cheat the cheaters and you can't out vote the machines.

And don't tell me that you will relocate to a red state. For one thing, we need you here. But also, remember, those red states are turning purple and blue by the same illegal legislation, vulnerable electronic voting machines and dark money and influence as Minnesota.

3 replies
srayyd's avatar
srayyd
May 2, 2023

Minnesotas rural counties need to pack together and not report their vote totals until Hennepin is done.

