First and foremost, I’m an elections and data guy. I try to stick to my field of proven expertise and will sometimes branch into tactical, operational, strategic, or cultural topics in this newsletter. Sometimes if I don’t address a topic, it’s because I respect the opinions of others on said topic too much to clutter the internet space with my own. You can put medical freedom in that field; it’s not that I don’t care about it, it’s that so many others have better opinions and more research at their disposal than I do.

So it is with the Epstein Files saga, which may be reaching a climax based on President Trump’s social media announcement tonight:

For some, a desire to hold opinions back is sometimes interpreted as an unwillingness to call balls and strikes fairly. I think we must remain independent enough to criticize, when necessary, or we are no better than the deranged leftists we continuously mock for their own insanity. Before I dive in, I must share a personal story to set the stage for what I think is a likely explanation of the Epstein drama.

I referenced my multiple layoffs in my last article for paid subscribers. In 2017, when I left the healthcare industry, I had an interview for a local Houston think tank. I didn’t get the job, but they subjected me to an evaluation of my skills, including critical thinking, writing, mathematics, and a few other tests. One of those tests was the categorization test, in which I was given 50 vocabulary words and told to organize them into three buckets I could name whatever I wanted. They said my score in that particular test was off the charts.

While there have been many theories floated as to just what the hell is going on, ranging from compromise by a foreign government to dud, I believe all theories belong to just two pathways:

· Pathway One: President Trump and Cabinet are engaging in a vast coverup

· Pathway Two: There is more than meets the eye, and there is much we do not know

I am a strong supporter of President Trump. There can be no doubt of that, and my articles in this newsletter have not been of the negative variety even when others are letting them fly. It has usually turned out that President Trump has been on the right side of the ledger once all dust settles; most long-term readers will vouch for me when I remind you that I am often critical of GOP strategy and the establishment’s decade-long efforts to hamstring the President’s agenda.

With the above said, I do not find Pathway One to be the most likely option. I believe there must be a valid explanation for the pandemonium, confusion, and unrest among the commentariat and for the frustrated expressions from the Commander in Chief himself. Enter Pathway Two and the realm of the unknown.

A logical exercise follows:

Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on federal charges for sex trafficking of minors on July 6, 2019, with the Trump 45 administration in the White House.

Epstein is reported to have died on August 10, 2019, just 35 days after his arrest. Many questions rightfully remain about the circumstances of said death, and the accounts that have been made public by our government.

By the end of January 2020, COVID-19 had broken out of China, and the United States government shifted fully into containment mode. The Uniparty began plotting its election scheme to oust the Trump 47 administration.