Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vito Andolini's avatar
Vito Andolini
Jan 12

So I walk into a bookstore and ask an employee for the latest book on Trump's plan to deport all the illegals.

She replies: "GET THE HELL OUT OF HERE & DON'T EVER COME BACK!"

I said: "Yes! That's the one! Do you have it in paperback? "

😁

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chris's avatar
Chris
Jan 12

I just emailed this to Donald J. Trump. You are his next election integrity guru. No doubt in my mind. Hang tight soldier! Thank you for all you’ve done for America and educating the people! God Bless!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Capt. Seth Keshel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture