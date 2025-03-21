One of the most common-sense reforms people usually toss out for fixing American elections is this one:

Make a law that says only citizens are allowed to vote.

I’ve said repeatedly that I don’t believe illegal aliens vote, at least not in any significant numbers. Think about it – you’re here, trying to lay low (especially now that the Trump administration is in office), doing exactly what Tom Homan said you were doing – working yourself to death for a lower wage than a citizen would make, and taking away an opportunity from someone to whom it should belong. You are probably bunking up with a family member in an apartment in your city, operating under an agreement to cover a portion of the grocery bill in exchange for quarters and secrecy.

I doubt your first order of business at this stage is to vote. The consequences of getting caught trying to contribute one tiny drop in the bucket far outweigh the benefit of washing away someone’s legal vote with your illegally cast one. What I do believe is happening, however, is that illegal aliens and non-citizens are being voted for, thanks to the proliferation of mail-in ballots and Automatic Voter Registration, which has been exposed in states like Washington, Oregon, and California for auto-registering ineligible voters, typically when they engage with government services, like for a driver’s license.

Bellevue, Washington - a great place to receive 16 mail-in ballots at the same address

From there, once the Universal Mail-In Balloting system kicks in and dispenses a ballot to every registration, the Democrat ground troops run out with the full list and collect all ballots available – there is no marker on any ballot that says, “Hey, you! This ballot is from an illegal alien – don’t count it!” They are simply ballots at that point. For any trolls who may come across this article and make your stand on the supposed hill of clean voter rolls, here is an example from the last election of a woman in King County, Washington, who received 16 mail-in ballots at her address, all addressed to different recipients. Don’t tell me ballots don’t go flying like confetti in these corrupt states. From the article:

WA State formally adopted Motor Voter in 2018. Its original purpose was to boost voting participation which in the very late 1980s and early 90s had sagged to some its lowest levels in decades. In theory, perhaps a reasonable idea. However, in WA state, the Secretary of State is prohibited (as are DMV workers) from asking a person when they get their license if they are a legal US citizen, and therefore eligible to vote. You don't have to have proof of citizenship in WA to get a driver's license, but the automatic registration happens anyway. Therefore, there are potentially thousands, if not tens of thousands, of ineligible voters in our state. The only way a person can be taken off the voter rolls is afterward, a post-registration check of their status.

I have no doubt ballots attached to the illegal registrations of non-citizens are being counted in our federal elections, especially in lawless cesspools like California, New York, Washington, New Jersey, and Illinois. All five of those states have Automatic Voter Registration and, if not Universal, loose laws regarding mail-in voting – with ballot harvesting happening from one corner of the state to another. Still, there are some risks associated with getting caught with that, primarily with ratcheting up animosity toward the schemes (remember, 20% more of the country wants all illegals deported under Trump 2.0 than in 2017, when he first took office).

However, thanks to freedoms afforded to governments subordinate to the federal one, crazy progressives are now upping the ante and taking the mask off altogether by promoting non-citizen voting in municipal (cities, towns, and districts) elections. This insane idea has not only been pushed in California, but in New York City, our largest city with more than double the population of the second-place city, Los Angeles.

In 2022, New York’s City Council green-lighted voting rights for non-citizens (supposedly only if they had green cards, visas, or work permits). Breitbart had this to say about the passage of the legislation, signed by Mayor Eric Adams: