Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hufdaddy1776's avatar
Hufdaddy1776
15h

Covid = Election Fraud

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Theresa Holmes's avatar
Theresa Holmes
14h

So you'll be headlining the Benton County Washington Lincoln-Reagan Dinner? Where? Richland? That's my home town. Have fun! And even if the dinner is in the county seat, that's okay. You'll probably have to drive around Richland (from the Pasco Airport) to get there.

FYI, the Gallatin County (MT) GOP Lincoln-Reagan-Trump Dinner is on May 29th, and we've managed to snag Gen. Flynn as our keynote speaker. Recording him (along with Sen. Tim Sheehy and our AG Austin Knutsen) should be fun!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Capt. Seth Keshel and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Capt. Seth Keshel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture