Earlier this week, Wendi Dial sent me some news snippets about changes coming to Oklahoma’s Social Studies curriculum. From a view of the table of contents, things seem standard. I grew up in deep red Mississippi and it doesn’t look like much has changed; however, the media and their supporting left-wing activists are bigly angry about it because state Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters has ensured students are taught about some of the theories regarding the manipulation of the 2020 presidential election, all the way down to swing state analysis, graphics, charts, and those God-forsaken 18 of 19 bellwethers that were screaming out for you to believe, once again, there is no way in hell Joe Biden got 81+ million lawful American votes. From the very upset Reason publication:

Under the state's new curriculum, high school students will be taught to "identify discrepancies in 2020 elections results by looking at graphs and other information, including the sudden halting of ballot-counting in select cities in key battleground states, the security risks of mail-in balloting, sudden batch dumps, an unforeseen record number of voters, and the unprecedented contradiction of 'bellwether county' trends."

Walters simply had this to say: “The purpose of the standard is simple: we want students to think for themselves, not be spoon-fed left wing propaganda.”

Besides – whatever happened to respect for democracy?

Oklahoma voted for the new social studies curriculum

Personally, I’ve sat through every lecture possible on evolution, the importance of government reforms that have destroyed our country, useless mathematics I’ve never dusted off since I retained just enough of it to pass the test, and was even forced to evaluate alternative lifestyle smut taught by a 1960s radical at Ole Miss. I don’t think children understanding why Vigo County, Indiana, begging America to know the truth about the 2020 election is such a big deal – unless it wasn’t so clean, after all.

Mr. Walters - give me a call. I will take this from a Level 1 grease fire to a raging inferno if you book me to kick off the school year with a ringing introduction.

