I authored an article earlier this week calling out the sour grapes held by some who are unsatisfied at the current rate of change driven by the Trump 47 administration, which has naturally slowed since Trump’s first six weeks back in the White House. I expended specific effort to suggest that if the courts didn’t throw out some of his key orders, we’d be living in a country without birthright citizenship afforded to the millions of freeloaders who make their separate ways into our country to benefit from a bastardized form of citizenship. Our country would also be well on the way to solving the transparency crisis in our electoral process, and would have deportations expedited in such a way that perhaps every illegal alien that doesn’t self deport with the new incentives available would be easily sent packing on a southbound plane or bus courtesy of Uncle Sam.

We are still early in the game, with less than one-twelfth of Trump’s term having elapsed. Understandably, many are upset that the career foreign and domestic criminals who seek to undermine the American experiment are still walking around free, and given the delay in justice, are starting to find the courage to get loud and obnoxious again. Again, it is important to assign blame and direct criticism accurately and only to those who deserve to be cast in a negative light.

I stand beside my previously expressed opinion that the worldwide political ruling class will regret having ripped the 2020 election away from Donald Trump.

The America First movement is about more than one man, and it has to be if it is to survive that man’s lifespan. The success of the movement to restore sovereignty to the American political experiment relies on the movement of the Overton Window, which is founded upon the theory that certain political solutions become viable or unacceptable based upon the current times and attitudes prevalent at the time the ideas are proposed.

There is no example clearer than how attitudes toward illegal immigration and global migrant resettlement have changed in the past decade. When Trump first appeared on the political scene 10 years ago next month (doesn’t that make you feel old?), barely a third of Americans wanted all illegal aliens deported. The ones who did were called every sort of evil name in the books, and no amount of kidnappings, fentanyl deaths, or lost minority jobs could get an illegal invasion apologist to recant.

Today, a whopping 56% of Americans want all illegal aliens deported. A number that high, given the propensity of affluent Republicans to covet their cheap labor, requires substantial minority working-class (Democrat) support, meaning mass deportations has now become a universally supported policy made possible by the shifting of the Overton Window. If courts continue to shelter the illegals, who will naturally continue their criminal ways because their very first act on American soil was to violate our laws anyway, then this number will continue to climb to levels on which common sense solutions like Voter ID are supported (roughly 70%). When considering that support for deporting all illegals is extremely low in places like Seattle, San Francisco, or other major cities with loads of white liberals, this must mean three-quarters of mainstream Americans want them all gone.

Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence under Trump 47, didn’t get the memo to go easy on the criminals, perhaps because she, as a former Democrat, got an up-close-and-personal education into just how bad things are in the world of left-wing subversives, fraudsters, abusers, and money launderers. She called for the arrest of James Comey for social media threats and has been ending careers of intelligence bureaucrats since she was confirmed.

We are living in a day and age in which former Democrats, those who know the left the best, are those baptized to move forward and restore the American experiment under a different banner. Trump, Gabbard, Robert F. Kennedy, and several influential voices (especially minority ones) reach a much wider audience than your standard lifelong conservative can.