Now that I’ve turned the corner on 40, I’m up before six every single day. No matter if I go to bed at 9 p.m. or 2 a.m., I’m up with the sunrise, or before it. That has afforded me valuable time before the brutal Arizona summer heat kicks in to walk a couple miles outside, collect my thoughts and connect with God in peace and quiet. This is a conscious effort I’ve put in place in recent weeks to manage stress and make sure I’m keeping my priorities straight, rather than diving right in to what it is that I do every day in trying to make sense of chaos.

I don’t consider these quiet times something I should describe in a newsletter about U.S. Politics, except for yesterday, it became something worth sharing with you today. As I walked, I felt compelled to ask God to bring peace in the world. It was not in passing, but a direct plea with wisdom, restraint, and humanity in mind. Early in the afternoon, the news dropped:

Ceasefire on the horizon.

The only easy day was yesterday, and now comes the hard part. If this fragile peace holds, Trump’s ceasefire stands to be one of the great diplomatic achievements of modern history. It is something every American citizen, and indeed everyone in the world, should celebrate in a world inflamed by media and the subversive efforts of their own intelligence agencies, who see constant tension, turmoil, and violence as a necessary distraction to pull off the rest of a demonic agenda meant to destabilize and destroy national sovereignty everywhere.

Frankly, I’ve been disgusted by much of the commentary I’ve seen on the 12 Day War. Far too many people have engaged emotionally, or made it about their feelings, rather than the fact that getting to peace is the most important matter. Any way you slice it, peace is paramount – whether in saving human lives or in having the political capital necessary to advance an agenda which may relieve suffering in America. No matter which perceived grievances lay in the past, everyone involved in a conflict is afforded the opportunity to move toward peace or conflict with each passing step.

Many hardcore patriots who raised legitimate concerns about potential consequences of U.S. involvement in the conflict were mocked by online commenters, accused of being disloyal, and accused of siding with Iran. This is not how I feel about how I was treated, because I hang out over here, where the people are generally sane and emotionally healthy and kept my insights on a strategic level – but I saw it everywhere else. Based on President Trump’s recent actions, including his colorful commentary early this morning, it is clear he understands the threat of prolonged military engagement, and the pressure put on him to engage in it despite his foreign policy positions.

If Iran and Israel have anything in common, it’s the simple fact that they have citizens both good and bad, who live under governments which often operate independently from what the people want. That also happens to be how things have been in America for quite some time, with the strongest and most prosperous nation on Earth hanging on the whims of unelected judges, unknown bureaucrats, and global special interests who could care less what our electorate says.

The world isn’t black and white. Not everyone who wants to see peace break out for a change supports Iran or wants them to have nuclear weaponry, and not everyone who believes in peace through strength thinks that human lives should be tossed around like cannon fodder. Similarly, a contrarian opinion in any direction doesn’t reflect a hatred of all members of any religious or ethnic group. That childish nonsense needs to stop.

That is why it disgusts me to see Mark Levin’s commentary about the ceasefire:

I hate this.

The masks are off a lot of people. Wishing for a prolonged conflict so you can see the eradication and devastation of a nation (and this can be applied to either side) is an expressed desire to see the world, more closely connected than ever before, engulfed in turmoil, violence, and a complete inability to give citizens a chance at life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. In total warfare, liberties are almost always discarded for security. Most certainly, the fulfillment of our political goals here would be greatly impeded thanks to the elevated threat to American interests worldwide.

In closing, peace in this conflict now gives us a chance to advance the President’s very popular domestic agenda and saves lives all over the world. I have many opinions about this conflict that are much deeper and not necessary for sharing in this piece since the immediate goal is for this ceasefire to advance uninterrupted, which stands to be a challenge in this critical 24-48 hour period

Will the peace hold? Only God knows, but humanity should ask Him:

· For wisdom for President Trump and his subordinate leadership

· For accuracy and honesty from the intelligence community

· For restraint from Israel and Iran

· For a spirit of peace and humanity to come upon people who wish to annihilate one another from the face of the Earth

· For a worldwide desire for civil discourse, fairness, and respect for national sovereignty to take hold

· For the failure of the plans of the wicked, who wish to see a world at war, children killed, and futures destroyed

· For peace and the preservation of human life

This costs nothing to do and changes the world.

