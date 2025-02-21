Yesterday, Kash Patel was confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as FBI Director, leaving just four Cabinet choices to be confirmed. Patel got through with a 51-49 vote, with the soon-to-be retiring Mitch McConnell voting yes, but “Republican” media darlings Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, of Alaska and Maine, respectively, offering up favors to their bureaucrat buddies and voting no.

From Breitbart:

In a February 4 letter led by Ranking Member Dick Durbin (D-IL), Democrats called Patel’s nomination “dangerous,” and requested that Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) hold an additional hearing with him after they struggled to halt his nomination’s momentum during a nearly six-hour confirmation hearing on January 30. The letter was also signed by Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Chris Coons (D-DE), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Peter Welch (D-VT), and Adam Schiff (D-CA). Grassley declined the request, writing that Patel “has provided ample opportunity for this Committee to scrutinize his record” and that “none of the issues raised in [the Democrats’] letter justify delay.”

I agree with the Democrat members that Patel’s confirmation is indeed dangerous, but not for the same reasons, and is most certainly not to the benefit of those who have corrupted the Federal Bureau of Investigation, our domestic intelligence and security service. There is a valid debate to be had as to whether we even need such a service, but I caution all readers to remember there is nothing inherently bad about a service or agency in and of itself. It is who makes up that service and what those members are ordered to do that makes a service good or bad. As a former Army intelligence officer, I know of many elements within the community that are less than honorable and threaten the liberties of Americans. I also will be the first to tell you that most intelligence personnel you meet will be those who spent most of their time at a tactical level alongside ground troops, handling boots on the ground level intelligence; they are not your standard Washington, D.C., SCIF creatures that will only leave government service in a pine box.

With that said, it is time for me to jump into the Top 3 reasons the confirmation of Kash Patel as FBI Director will result in groundbreaking change in Washington and beyond:

I. Patel’s Advertised Agenda is Terrifying to the Administrate State

In December, I suggested Patel was a member of a trio of Cabinet picks, along with Tulsi Gabbard and Pete Hegseth, who represent the cream of the crop and were likely the three most feared Trump 47 picks who may not make it through the Senate. I have been familiar with Patel for several years and have appeared at many events in which he was also a featured speaker. When I wrote my piece on these three, I decided to play around with Grok (X’s A.I. service), and asked, “What are Kash Patel’s goals as FBI Director?”

Grok said:

Kash Patel, if appointed as FBI Director, has expressed several goals and intentions for his potential role, based on his public statements and the general sentiment surrounding his nomination. 1. Dismantling the “Deep State”: Patel has been vocal about his desire to address what he and some of his supporters refer to as the “deep state.” His plans include a significant overhaul of the FBI’s structure and operations, aiming to reduce its perceived political biases and what he sees as overreach. 2. Transparency and Declassification He has promised to establish a 24/7 declassification office. This would involve releasing information on significant historical events like the JFK assassination and 9/11, aiming for greater transparency in government operations. 3. Reform of FBI Operations Patel has suggested closing down the FBI’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., and reopening it as a “Deep State Museum.” This symbolic act would signify a major shift in how the FBI operates, potentially decentralizing its power. 4. Investigating Political Enemies There are concerns among some that Patel might use his position to target political adversaries of former President Trump. Critics fear this could involve investigating individuals or groups perceived to be against Trump’s interests. 5. Cultural Change within the FBI Some former FBI agents and supporters believe Patel could bring about cultural changes within the bureau, prioritizing constitutional adherence and focusing on traditional law enforcement over what they might consider politically motivated initiatives. 6. Addressing Alleged FBI Wrongdoings Patel’s background includes his involvement in investigating the FBI’s actions during the 2016 election regarding Trump’s campaign. As director, he might continue to focus on what he views as past injustices or overreaches by the FBI.

I came of age as someone knowledgeable on U.S. politics when James Comey was FBI Director under Barack Obama, and then Donald Trump. Of course, we’ve had Christopher Wray since Trump gutted Comey in his first term; therefore, all I’ve ever known in Patel’s new role is bureaucrat ass kissers who, like Mike Pence, parrot the stupid honorable law enforcement agency lines they’ve rehearsed over and over to deflect from such poor performance and politically charged actions over many decades now.

Those answers above, though. They don’t look like the agenda items of someone who has plans to keynote the local luncheons on bipartisan cooperation and global unity to me; hell, I don’t think partisans stand a chance in the new FBI, and I suspect even this article itself will be antiquated within a few weeks given the rate of change present in all departments under practically every one of Trump’s already confirmed picks.

Americans have been starved for truth as long as everyone reading this has been alive, and then longer than that. Declassifying records long kept secret from public view will go a long way in restoring trust in government processes (which is also the key missing ingredient in our overly complicated and easily manipulated system of elections); of course, the media have spun efforts at transparency and reorienting FBI operations to equality under the law (meaning no more selective targeting of political adversaries by political regimes) as weaponizing the FBI against the bureaucratic establishments (the elites), which was Grok’s fourth bullet. That is what the pearl clutchers, the Murkowkskis and Collinses of the political world, use as their justification to pass on key change agents like Patel who threaten to shake things up.

The American people do not exist to support the FBI; the FBI exists to (presumably) support the American people. Patel’s spoken and written stances on agency-related issues suggest that is indeed his underlying system of belief, and that ultimately, Americans can expect accountability and consequences from this agency in the years to come. Of note, Patel’s tenure will most certainly be just a four-year tenure if Democrats seize back the White House in 2029.

II. Elimination of Fraud, Waste, and Abuse