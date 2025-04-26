Now that we are approaching the end of the much-hyped First 100 Days of the Trump 47 presidency, you may have noticed that many are growing restless at perceived inaction by several Cabinet officials. You may even fall into this category yourself, because I know plenty of friends who are throwing in the towel as far as hope for drastic change goes. Part of this feeling of despair must be owed to the rocket-like launch of the administration, which knocked over so many key campaign promises within weeks that everything else seems like sandbagging by comparison. Remember, things were so rapidly accomplished it was hard to keep up with them all.

Think of that like a long-distance run – some of the runners start out so fast and race to the head of the pack, only to inevitably slow down and look much more human as the distance piles up. Not only has the administration plucked much of the low-hanging fruit as far as policy and no-brainer executive orders are concerned, but the enemy has also learned to more effectively and selectively resist Trump’s agenda. How, might you ask?

First and foremost, there isn’t much that can be achieved legislatively to the benefit of either side. Trump’s majority in the House isn’t big enough to pass anything truly controversial, which means most key changes will be done through the executive branch and through his officials who control the various arms of government. Ideally, these reforms are done with as little fanfare as possible, so as to avoid major optics and court battles; the Democrats (and key Republican members of the Uniparty, such as Lisa Murkowski and Mitch McConnell) realized long before Trump took the oath that the only way they could successfully wait out his four years would be to screw the people over with activist court rulings and compromised judges.

The Cycle: · Trump lacks useful legislative majority, must take executive action to implement parts of agenda · Trump’s opponents, knowing legislative defeats are unlikely for key agenda items outside of confirmations, commit to stalling out Trump in court · Trump issues orders or Cabinet officials direct reforms · Said orders or reforms are shopped to a hand-picked judge, who is likely blackmailed, compromised, or otherwise controlled · Judge issues ruling against Trump administration · Ruling goes to U.S. Supreme Court, roll of dice for final outcome

The result of this cycle is, inevitably, that large parts of Trump’s agenda are either squashed entirely or delayed, preventing a chain of Trump agenda items being strung together in a timely fashion.

The courts are literally all they have. This administration, despite some unforced errors like SignalGate, is much stronger at thwarting internal sabotage than the Trump 45 administration, which dealt with leakers and miscreants from the words “so help me God.”

Where must that leave the administration as far as forging a path ahead to implement as much of the MAGA agenda as possible? Simple:

There is no way through the mountain of judicial corruption other than straight through.

People ask me on live chats all the time, “Why isn’t Pam Bondi doing anything? Where is Kash Patel?”

We all know good and well the Trump 45 administration had ineffective and downright disloyal Cabinet members; still, for all the people who think Trump is a mad genius that knows what you had for breakfast this morning, and makes his list and checks it twice to know who is disloyal or not, then for the love of God, give his Cabinet time to execute goals and trust that he would know if and when someone needed to be replaced.

Where are the arrests? When will people get rolled up?

It's the eternal question, and I’ve pondered it here in these virtual pages myself.

Yesterday, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Patel’s FBI arrested Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan on courthouse grounds. Her crime? Helping an illegal immigrant evade immigration enforcement authorities or concealing an individual to prevent his discovery and arrest.

The corrupt Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan

Worthless windbag Governor Tony Evers, who couldn’t punch his way out of a wet paper bag or stay sober enough to watch someone as dumb as Kamala Harris become his party’s presidential nominee last year, sunk low enough to avoid Dugan’s criminal behavior and say the Trump administration uses “dangerous rhetoric to attack and attempt to undermine our judiciary at every level.”

Tren de Aragua sympathizers Joel and Nancy Cano

Just one day before Dugan was bagged in her own chambers, a former New Mexico judge, Joel Cano, and his wife (shown above) were rolled up by DHS in Las Cruces for their roles in collaborating with the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang, including housing a gang member on their property and shielding him from immigration authorities.

Neither of these arrests change the corrupt rulings made by federal judges like James Boasberg, who thinks Trump must prioritize illegals, or Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, who finds it unconstitutional to expect Americans to create systems and safety measures to ensure only citizens register to vote. This is why it is important for you to hold off negative impulses to look around and assess the bigger picture: