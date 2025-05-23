Author’s Note: I do not support the immigration or resettlement of anyone unassimilable to the American way of live or not adhering to the tenets of Western freedoms. This is for those who will rush through the article and make rash assessments over a topic we should readily exploit to outclass our opponents.

I saw a sarcastic, but interesting, post on social media earlier this week which I can no longer locate. It lamented the fact that America lost two valiant warriors, both posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for actions in the Battle of Mogadishu (October 1993), fighting in Somalia, only for many American cities (notably the Twin Cities of Minnesota) to strongly resemble Somalia just a few decades later.

Gary Gordon and Randy Shughart gave their lives in another useless conflict that did nothing but decrease military readiness, bankrupt the country, and spill our own blood needlessly in a vain public campaign to help warlord-run nations that simply cannot be helped due to corruption and ideology.

Most of you reading this journal realize immigration (legal and illegal) and “refugee” resettlement have both been weaponized against the citizens of the United States and our counterparts in Western Europe. Unending quantities of both allow for the “white people are racist” narrative to continue on blast, election cycle after election cycle, while desperately poor people with no ideological compatibility with Western freedoms form giant enclaves and take over vast chunks of urban and suburban space.

MSG Gary Gordon

One of the underrated qualities of President Trump is his stealth ability to force his opponents to reveal their cards. Earlier this month, America received 59 Afrikaners, and the American left flipped out, screamed bloody murder about resettling people with European ancestry in the United States, and suddenly no longer cared about genocide. Earlier this week, Trump hosted scumbag tinpot dictator and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and called him out right on the spot for his government’s threats to strip white South Africans of their land and for tolerating political parties who openly call for them to suffer genocide.

The moment that made the media celebrate white genocide

I wrote about the Afrikaners back in February, and you can get the basics by reading that article. From that piece:

First, what is an Afrikaner? Whites make up 7% of South Africa’s population of 62 million. That puts us at about 4.3 million whites nationwide. Not all white South Africans are Afrikaners; Afrikaners are the descendants of early South African settlers, mostly Dutch - but some French and German – who are associated with control over the nation’s agricultural industry and who control most of South Africa’s farmlands. Grok, X’s A.I. service, estimates between 2.5 and 3.0 million Afrikaners in South Africa.

If you read the comments under that piece, you’ll see some blowback from people who are fed up with immigration in general, and I can’t say I fault them for their sentiment. I tend to agree that we’ve taken plenty of immigrants, and instead of bringing in people who want to abide by the American view of freedom, have brought in people hostile to our views. This is immigration warfare.

Very few conservatives take issue with immigrants from Cuba or Venezuela, or their descendants, now that they are mega-Republican voting groups that have made Florida a shade of red most of us never envisioned as realistic. We take issue with the immigrant groups who come here, wave their old flags around, and bitch incessantly about how they are owed largesse on the backs of American taxpayers, all while they tell us how racist we are for bothering to exist.

So, friends - open your hearts and your minds. Understand why it is that we should fight fire with fire and beat the left with their own strategies. According to U.S. Census data, which is not exactly what I would call reliable (yet official), 44 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties lost population from 2010 to 2020. Some of the most notable:

· Cambria County (-10,207)

· Erie County (-9,690)

· Fayette County (-7,802)

· Indiana County (-5,634)

· Lawrence County (-5,038)

· Mercer County (-5,986)

· Schuylkill County (-5,240)

· Susquehanna County (-4,932)

· Venango County (-4,530)

In case you were wondering, 52 of Michigan’s 83 counties also lost population between censuses, and to make matters even more compelling, Western Michigan has significant Dutch roots, making it even more fertile for resettled Afrikaner thriving.

You can take this article to mean many things - tongue in cheek, sure. But why aren’t we just as busy about uprooting wokeism, leftism, and all forms of Uniparty conniving from our way of life? These Afrikaners wouldn’t be able to vote for at least six years, but while the left is busy importing lifelong welfare cases who hate the Western concept of individual liberty, we are neglecting basic mathematics, demographics, and most importantly, the seeds of patriotic fervor that will be planted by crushing these bastards at their own game.

President Trump, the economically devastated counties of Pennsylvania and Michigan sound like they’re ready to embrace people who will cherish the American experiment like Cubans and Venezuelans do. For those who will inevitably jeer this suggestion - the left lost their minds over 59 (fifty-nine) resettled Afrikaners. How about 3 million?

Donate Subscriptions

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.