Yesterday, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was announced as the next pope of the Catholic Church – Pope Leo XIV. Leo makes history as the first American-born pope and enters the role at a pivotal time of geopolitical turmoil and important world events.

Recently, I authored a piece called, “3 Critical Reasons the Election of the Next Pope Will Shape Worldwide Politics.” In that piece, I pointed out three key areas of influence Leo XIV will impact :

· Migration Policy

· Foundations of Globalism

· National Survival

I will address each of these three areas independently, laying out how I believe each will be impacted by Leo’s election. Understanding the true impact of his arrival as pope requires study at a much deeper level than pure partisan affiliation.

Yesterday, Charlie Kirk made a few observations about the pope, including by posting what appears to be his voting history that can be accessed legally on various platforms. He has only voted in one of the past three presidential elections, so right off the bat you can tell you’re looking at a guy who isn’t eager to engage in the current political dynamic, at minimum – opinion of President Trump and his following notwithstanding.

Those shares suggest Leo is a registered Republican, but he’s lived abroad for much of his life and I’m not certain which state he’s voting in if voting by mail. If it’s his native Illinois, then there is no such thing as a registered Republican, (no party registration) and therefore he would simply have selected Republican ballots when voting in primary elections.

Immediately, especially given his disinterest in voting in recent presidential elections, except for 2024, toss apparent party affiliation right out the window. It’s a non-starter and will not have further bearing on what I’m going to list in my assessments – and he’s most definitely not likely a strong Republican as Kirk says – at least not in the post-2016 sense.

How does Leo shake out on the three pillars?

I. Migration Policy

General Impact of the Modern Pope: The next pope will be instrumental in either prolonging Europe’s misery regarding migration policy, setting the stage for further societal breakdowns, or for relieving the emotional blackmail placed on policy makers and pushing for common sense reforms and, in a true reversal of narratives, encouraging the building up of developing nations that are currently sending out their underclasses to be someone else’s problem.

Pope Francis complained about immigration rhetoric and called Trump’s border wall concepts “not Christian” – which is a bit ironic since the guards at the Vatican will turn you into a cadaver if you take a wrong turn, and you must go through extensive screening after waiting for hours just to get into the touristy parts of it. Personal beef aside, Leo is another Francis when it comes to having globalist views on immigration. There is perhaps no better source than his brother John, who spilled the beans so we don’t have to wonder:

In a recent interview with the New York Times (NYT), the 71-year-old retired teacher noted his brother’s emotional and ideological proximity to his friend Pope Francis and said he shared Leo predecessor’s concerns about the US’s immigration policy. Prevost described his brother as middle-of-the-road, adding: “I don’t think we’ll see extremes either way.” He also said the new pope would not hesitate to speak out against injustices. “I don’t think he’ll stay quiet for too long if he has something to say. “I know he’s not happy with what’s going on with immigration. I know that for a fact. How far he’ll go with it is only one’s guess, but he won’t just sit back. I don’t think he’ll be the silent one.”

If you ever doubted how much the backers of one-world government rely on institutions like the Catholic Church to guilt, manipulate, and brainwash people into backing policy that hurts their nations, consider this – only 35% of all Americans in 2016 supported deporting all illegal aliens regardless of criminal history or duration of time spent in the United States. Today, that number is reportedly 56%! With substantial portions of the white electorate more left-aligned than a decade ago (seniors), this can only be attributed to shifting minority working-class views pertaining to their very economic survival (and perhaps willingness to get murdered in their homes).